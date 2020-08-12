Registration is open for the seventh annual Clays for a Cause event, to benefit the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism in Joplin.
This year’s event is slated for Oct. 3 at Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex and Training Center in Wyandotte, Oklahoma, which is accredited by the National Sporting Clay Association. Coach and referee Mike Kelly will set up the course along with Gil Ash and Promatic, the equipment vendor.
Individuals and teams are invited to register. The entry fee is $90 per person until Sept. 30 and $100 on the day of the event. The fee includes lunch, a T-shirt and 100 clays.
The event last year raised more than $11,000 for the Leffen Center. Past proceeds have funded scholarships and program development there.
Details: ozarkcenter.com/clays, 417-347-7474.
