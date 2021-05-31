The cremated remains of three forgotten veterans left on the shelves of Knell Mortuary in Carthage — in one case for more than 15 years — were laid to rest at Webb City’s Mount Hope Cemetery during a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by Joplin’s American Legion Post 13.
Patrick Tuttle, vice commander of the post, read their names in that ceremony.
“Very little is known about these three gentlemen, unlike the three we laid to rest in 2019 when we had full bios,” Tuttle said. “Thomas Brunson (U.S. Army), he completed his tour on Earth on April 9, 2016; U.S. Army, Jimmy Smart completed his tour on Earth on Feb. 24, 2016; U.S. Army, Jimmy P. Bryant, 54, completed his tour on Earth on April 15, 2005.
“We do know that Jimmy Bryant, who was born May 1, 1947, served both in the Army and in the Navy from Nov. 10, 1964, to Jan. 15, 1968. Though we have limited bios on these gentlemen, these brothers, I ask you all to pause in your own reflection of your service to country and share with them your thoughts.”
B.J. Goodwin, owner of Knell Mortuary as well as Parker Mortuary in Joplin, Housh-Goodwin Funeral Home in Sarcoxie and others in the area, said these are the last three veterans he knows of that were unclaimed on the shelves of his mortuaries.
“A lot of times on these direct cremations, if there’s no family, it’s hard to get enough information even for a death certificate,” Goodwin said. “I think one of these gentlemen had family, and they consented for him to be interred over here. Every mortuary has a plethora of unclaimed cremains. It seems there are times when families just don’t come back and pick them up.”
Solemn ceremony
Dozens of people attended Monday’s ceremony, honoring those veterans as well as others who sacrificed their lives in service to their country or have died. Mount Hope maintains a veterans memorial on the northwest side of the cemetery.
Travis Boyd, general manager at Mount Hope, said they first started working with American Legion Post 13 in 2019 to give proper burials to the remains of veterans who had not been claimed by families.
In 2019, the post and the cemetery buried two veterans who served in World War I and died in the 1970s, Morris Marion Boyd and Ralph Paul Lane; and one who served in World War II and died in 2007, Glenn Robert Lake.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Memorial Day ceremony, but it did not dampen the post’s resolve to find and lay to rest the remains of veterans who are still unclaimed.
“We learned back in 2019 that there are thousands of veterans remains on shelves in mortuaries,” Tuttle said. “There’s a national organization — the Missing in America Project, and we have a state chapter — that monitors this, and we found out through our connections with Parker Mortuary that there were, throughout the area, veterans’ remains sitting on shelves that hadn’t been claimed. We started this program and worked with Mount Hope Cemetery to give these guys a proper burial, a resting place. It’s just a shame, and unfortunately it’s not just veterans. There are quite a few people sitting on shelves in mortuaries across our area. It’s incredible that people have’t claimed them.”
Boyd, with Mount Hope Cemetery, said they made spaces near the veterans memorial where the remains can lie permanently, or if family comes along and wants to make other arrangements, the remains can be easily removed.
“It’s huge,” Boyd said. “It’s something we have to do, something we need to do across the nation, make sure these guys are taken care of and taken care of properly. Veterans have a big spot in our heart out here and especially mine. I want to see that they’re taken care of the best way possible.”
Returning from pandemic
Boyd said it was great to have the ceremony back this year.
“We missed this last year, we missed people in the cemetery,” Boyd said. “We’ve had a great crowd the last three days out here, people seeing loved ones, and putting out flowers and flags and making sure everyone was here. We’ve had a huge crowd this year, and it’s been nice to see.”
Bob Harrington, commander of Post 13, agreed.
“It’s something that’s very important to us," he said. "Our American Legion and our honor guard specifically believes that every veteran deserves to have a burial with full military honors. We did 120 funerals last year, and we’ve done 40 so far this year, so it is very important to us. We take a great deal of pride in being able to provide that service both to the veteran and to his or her family.”
Robert Dopp, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said he remembered his fallen brothers and sisters privately last year, but he was glad to be back to see them.
“It’s good to be around brothers and sisters today and to remember those who have gone before us,” said Dopp, of Joplin, adding: “Memorial Day is to remember those who were willing to give their lives, and they did give their lives for the freedoms we have here in America.”
Steve Maddox, director of the Post 13 American Legion Riders, a motorcycle group that brought the cremated remains of the three veterans to their final resting places, said it was an honor to participate in the ceremony.
“We don’t like to have to receive any unclaimed remains, but when we find them we try to give them the military honor they deserve,” Maddox said. “We should be able to honor our veterans as often as we can, and it’s very appropriate that we do that today, Memorial Day."
