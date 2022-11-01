Owners of the historic Cleveland Apartments expect to start work soon to rescue the partly charred residential buildings from fire damage they sustained in the early hours of May 11.
Joplin fire Chief Gerald Ezell said the department’s fire marshal determined that the cause was incendiary, possibly the result of transients lighting a fire in one of the buildings for cooking or some other purpose. He said trespassers had been chased out shortly before the blaze.
Cleveland co-owner Shaun Grindle agrees that is likely the cause of the fire or it could have been intentionally set by a trespasser. He said that even though the buildings had been boarded up and the owners were checking the buildings and running off trespassers, people were continuing to get in before the fire.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 1:17 a.m. that day to find flames leaping from all three buildings at 801-807 W. First St., 103 N. Jackson and an adjoining property, 104 N. Jackson Ave.
Andy Nimmo, assistant fire chief, said at the time that one building had heavy fire damage, and the other two apartment buildings had fire damage to the upper floor along with water damage from extinguishing efforts. Eight area departments were called to provide mutual aid that night because of all the hoses that had to be run in order to supply a tanker shuttle with enough water power to knock down the traveling flames. It took 2 1/2 hours to get it under control, Nimmo said at the time.
The three buildings are connected to each other by an attic, and that’s how the fire spread so rapidly.
It was first thought that the fire would set back the project by a year, but Grindle told Joplin’s Building of Board Appeals on Friday that he is close to having financing finalized to start demolition and repair of the fire-damaged areas.
He said he has hired Jeff Neal and Neal Construction Group to do the work. Grindle told the board he had obtained a required commercial appraisal of the buildings and secured a builder’s risk insurance policy, which should clear the way for the bank to approve the loan.
“Jeff Neal says that within two weeks of the bank saying yes, we have everything we need ... so he can start the roof and start clearing out the fire damage,” Grindle said.
An east wall of one of the buildings is being watched for movement but has not moved, the board was told, and fencing has been extended from 15 to 25 feet from the building to protect passersby in case the wall does move. Grindle said it is the only structural flaw in the buildings, caused by a chimney that fell during the fire.
Asked by the board chairman, Kyle Denham, if there is a construction schedule yet, Grindle said he could work on one to bring to the board at its next meeting Dec. 9.
“We need to get it secured up before winter hits,” Grindle said. He and his brother, Stephen Grindle, bought the apartments that had been vacant for years with the intention of a historical renovation. That was before the fire, which has added work to the project, but not enough to deter the brothers.
Grindle said that an add-on garage that was not part of the original structure had been demolished recently but that seven alley garages for tenant parking will be retained because they are original structures that are part of the historic designation.
The Cleveland Apartments is one of a number of local vacant buildings and houses, including several historic structures that have been damaged by suspicious fires. Others include the Joplin Carnegie Library building at Ninth Street and Wall Avenue and the Olivia Apartments at 320 S. Moffet Ave. The Olivia damage was repaired, and restoration work continues.
The Cleveland buildings were built by entrepreneur William Phelps Cleveland in 1914. He came to Joplin in 1890 from Pennsylvania, where he had worked in the mining industry. He was in charge of the Empire Zinc’s laboratory for several years where he moved up to the job of superintendent. He later left to start his business in assaying ore, the W.P. Cleveland Analytical Laboratory. He made a fortune inventing a magnetic ore separating machine for the booming mine industry in the early 20th century.
The apartment where Cleveland lived with his family still exists. Considered luxury townhouses after they were built, they were known during that era as one of the places chosen by fashionable and well-to-do wives and widows to reside.
The properties have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
