Repair and renovation of the fire-damaged historic Cleveland Apartments is starting.
A fire in May damaged the three stone buildings located at 801-807 W. First St., but plans to renovate them were well underway by then.
The apartments, which were referred to as townhouses, and a house to the north of them on Jackson Avenue as well as garages for the apartments are owned by brothers Shawn and Stephen Grindle of Joplin. They were able to get the properties listed on National Register of Historic Places before the fire. They planned to renovate the buildings when they could obtain tax credits.
That is still the plan, according to Jeff Neal, a historic preservation contractor whose firm was retained to restore the apartment buildings. Neal represented the project Friday at a meeting of the city of Joplin's Building Board of Appeals. That board is monitoring the progress of the work to make sure the board does not have to issue a demolition order.
Neal told the board the fire added about $350,000 to the cost of renovation in order to repair the charred sections.
In meetings with city officials regarding construction plans, "We discussed how we are going to do fire and smoke control in the attics as we rebuild," Neal said. Plans are being drawn to rebuild the roof of the apartment buildings, which appeared to be separate roofs on each building but actually are one structure. Firefighters said the fire spread quickly because the attics of the three structures were attached rather than separate.
Subcontractors are in place, and roof reframing will start soon. The plan is to start on the west end of the buildings and move to the east end, which will be the most difficult section, Neal said.
"The owners are committed to saving this structure," Neal told the board.
Fire officials have not determined the cause of the early morning blaze, although several fires in that area of town were suspected to have been set for heat or cooking by trespassers.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, all three buildings were showing flames. Later, it was determined that one building had heavy fire damage and the other two had fire damage to the upper floor along with water damage from the effort to extinguish the blaze.
Eight area fire departments answered a call for mutual aid in the effort to get enough water on the flames. A tanker shuttle had to be set up to do that using equipment and firemen from other departments.
William Phelps Cleveland had the apartments built in 1914, 24 years after he came to Joplin for business opportunities in mining laboratory operations.
Cleveland worked for one of the large ore processing operations before starting his own business in assaying ore, the W.P. Cleveland Analytical Laboratory.
He also had his own mining pursuits and, as a result of his knowledge of the ore processing industry, invented the Cleveland-Knowles magnetic separator to sort ores heavy in iron content from other types.
In 1902, that invention led him to form the Joplin Separating Co. That company bought low-grade ores and concentrated them for commercial uses. It was reported to be the only such operation in the Joplin mining district.
The buildings are historically important to Joplin because of Cleveland's history and work, and the architecture, but also because stones and some other materials used in its construction were obtained from the demolition of a grand mansion erected by one of the city's founders, Patrick Murphy. His mansion was built in 1898 on the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Wall Avenue. It was sold and dismantled after his death in 1900.
Cleveland's townhouse buildings are of Prairie-style architecture composed of strong horizontal lines and low-pitched roofs with long windows. The interiors feature Ozark Vernacular elements of high style design mixed with traditional folk touches.
They were considered luxurious when they were built. Cleveland and his family lived in one and the others were rentals, generally regarded as providing comfortable accommodations for wealthy widows left behind by entrepreneurial husbands during the area's mining boom.
