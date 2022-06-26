CARTHAGE, Mo. — Mudstock veterans say nothing will ever replace wading through a trench of gooey mud, but wading into mountains of foamy suds had its perks Saturday.
Sudstock, the replacement for the 23-year tradition of Mudstock in Carthage, made its debut in Municipal Park to good reviews.
“I like all the bubbles,” said Hazelyn Vogt, 5, of Carthage.
“It’s fun,” said Jacob Short, 6, of Asbury. “It’s fun that we get to go down slides. The suds are a little slimy, but it's great. This is fun.”
The event featured big foam cannons provided by the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, a water slide made of plastic donated by Race Brothers, a shower provided by the Carthage Fire Department as well as food trucks and inflatables.
Mudstock was started in 2000 by the Carthage Police Department as a chance to give kids something to do in the hot summer of late June or early July and a chance to promote an anti-drug message to kids.
For 15 years, the event was held in the same spot, on the grounds of the former Myers Park Airport, but in 2015 that land was sold by the city to a developer.
Carthage fire Chief Ryan Huntley said the big challenge in finding a place to hold Mudstock was that organizers had to dig holes in the ground and damage the landscape in order to hold the event.
“It’s tough because we have to go in, we have to dig the holes, and tear all of it up, disturb the land,” Huntley said. “Then if you go outside of the city limits, we have to be able to use the ladder truck with a hydrant, so that kind of limits our land that we can use. This is perfect.”
The event moved to another part of the former airport for three years between 2017 and 2019, but then the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
When they worked to bring the event back this year, organizers with the Carthage Caring Communities committee decided to go with something cleaner and easier to set up rather than digging muddy trenches.
“Right off the bat, it’s a little cleaner,” Huntley said. “But I do think it serves the same principle. It’s got all the water, and with all the kids that have shown up, obviously it’s been a big hit. I think in years to come this will be the way to go. It’s so hard with Mudstock because we have to dig up someone’s private property. It becomes a big issue there.”
Brian Bradley, superintendent of the Carthage Parks and Recreation Department, said that despite pouring thousands of gallons of water on the location where the event was held this year in Municipal Park near the Carthage Saddle Club Arena, the ground won’t be permanently affected.
“This is one of the most solid places in the park, which is why we chose to do it here,” Bradley said. “The water will run off into the creek below us. By the end of today, there will be no water standing out here, the ground will be hard enough you could drive right across it and not leave a mud mark at all.”
Parents were having fun as well.
Jacob Short’s dad, Josh Short, said they missed Mudstock when it wasn't held in 2020 or 2021, but Sudstock was a worthy replacement.
“We went to Mudstock over by Lowe's, and me and my wife got in and played, too,” Jacob Short said. “It’s great for the whole family. This is equally as fun as Mudstock, just different. I feel like it’s a great idea. I’ve never really heard of anything like this. I hope they expand on it. I hope they come back bigger and better next year.”
