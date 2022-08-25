CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage City Council has accepted a replica Civil War-era cannon, similar to ones used by soldiers in both the Union Army and the Missouri State Guard when they fought in the Battle of Carthage on July 5, 1861, for placement as a monument in Carthage’s Central Park.
The cannon is being bought by the Deffenbaugh Trust, the family trust of Dr. Larry Deffenbaugh, which is donating it to be used in a monument in the park.
Carthage City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the donation.
The value of the donation was uncertain, but council member Ceri Otero, who chairs the council’s Public Services Committee, which oversees the parks, said it would be in the range of $40,000 to $50,000.
“This is a big-ticket item. Not only is it a big-ticket item, but he could have chosen several different things about it to be a little bit cheaper, but he didn’t want the city to have any immediate or ongoing maintenance needs,” Otero said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “He wanted to invest in a sturdier carriage for it that looks historically appropriate to the eye but holds up better than the wooden carriages that are truly historically appropriate. That would eliminate the need for ongoing maintenance from us.”
Steve Cottrell, local historian and a employee at the Carthage Civil War Museum, said the cannon will be a replica of a Model 1841 field gun that fired 6-pound cannonballs.
Cottrell said eight such artillery pieces were used in the Battle of Carthage — six on the Missouri State Guard side and two on the Union side. That type of cannon was considered obsolete by the time of the Civil War, but it saw wide use on both sides, especially early in the war, because it was available.
The Battle of Carthage was the first major land battle of the Civil War, taking place July 5, 1861, and pitting 1,100 well-trained U.S. soldiers under Col. Franz Sigel against about 6,000 relatively untrained members of the Missouri State Guard who were fleeing a larger Union Army that had chased them out of Jefferson City a few days earlier.
The Missouri State Guard troops, commanded by Missouri Gov. Claiborne Fox Jackson, were heading for Arkansas to join the Confederate army there, and Sigel’s troops were supposed to stop them and work with Union Gen. Nathaniel Lyon’s army, coming from the north to stop the rebels, but Lyon’s force was delayed, leaving Sigel’s soldiers badly outnumbered.
Deffenbaugh said he became interested in the Civil War soon after moving to Carthage and buying his farm north of town. He had heard stories about the Battle of Carthage and knew his farm was located just a few hundred yards from one of four markers that cite significant locations in the battle. Records of the time say the locations were the scene of the daylong fighting retreat by Union forces.
Deffenbaugh said he’s used a metal detector to find a couple of bullets from the Civil War period on his property and on adjacent property he searched with permission from the owner.
“Ornduff’s Hill is where the new water tower is located on the north side of town, and it turns out that Ornduff’s Hill was made note of in Sigel’s rearguard action as he worked to get his long wagon train across Spring River,” Deffenbaugh said. “So I know my farm was at least on the periphery of the action.”
Deffenbaugh said he ordered the cannon from Steen Cannon and Ordnance Works in Ashland, Kentucky, and it might be early 2023 before it can be delivered to Carthage.
He said said the carriage and wheels that carry the cannon will be made of steel and have a convincing wood-grain look to it when painted.
Deffenbaugh said he ordered the steel carriage and wheels to last longer and save the city money on maintenance.
