Republic Services, Joplin's residential trash provider, plans to resume its services in the city today.
Crews will pick up Tuesday routes and start Wednesday routes today, said Jennifer Fagan, customer service manager. On Friday, crews will finish the Wednesday routes and start Thursday routes. On Saturday, crews will finish Thursday routes and complete Friday routes.
Republic will bring in extra drivers and trucks throughout the rest of the week and on Saturday to complete all routes, Fagan said. There are areas that drivers could not get to this week due to safety, including hill areas and some alleys, she said.
“We will do our best to get everything we can possibly get,” she said.
Residents should put the extra trash in bags and place them next to their polycart.
Details: 800-431-1507.
