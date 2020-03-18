Republic Services is changing its residential trash services because of the virus outbreak.
All trash must be bagged and placed in a Republic cart. Republic will not service any trash outside of the containers in an effort to limit exposure to drivers.
The bulky item curbside pickup program will be suspended until further notice.
The measures are effective in all communities served by Republic, which includes Joplin.
Details: 800-431-1507.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.