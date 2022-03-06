Area residents talked politics Saturday night with Missouri Republican leaders and candidates for open U.S. House and U.S. Senate seats, but two people who were not there figured large in the conversations of many at the annual Lincoln Day gathering held at Calvary Baptist Church.
Lincoln Day is an annual fundraiser for the Republican Central Committees of Jasper and Newton counties.
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, and former President Donald Trump were topmost in mind for many who spoke at the event.
The current leader in the polls in the race for the Republican nomination for the Senate seat, Greitens did not accept an invitation to attend a candidate forum or the dinner that followed.
Greitens, elected governor of Missouri in 2016, resigned in disgrace two years later amid allegations of campaign finance violations and an invasion-of-privacy charge from an extramarital affair. Greitens has denied wrongdoing, and the invasion-of-privacy charge was dropped. The fundraising charge was dropped when Greitens resigned.
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, who is leaving his seat in the House to run for the Senate opening, said: “There’s a poll out, this is breaking news, this just came out, No. 1 in this race is a guy who’s not on this stage — Greitens. I saw him the other day when he signed up. Tied for second? Billy Long. Who am I tied with, Eric Schmidt, who’s tied with Vickie Hartzler, who’s tied with Mark McCloskey, who’s tied with Dave Schatz.
“Remember what Ricky Bobby said, if you ain’t first, you’re last. I pledge here today, whoever wins this primary, I’m going to support 100%.”
McCloskey, a St. Louis attorney, also noted Greitens wasn’t there, adding: “I actually come to all the events — unlike the guy who’s leading, who is on a wanted poster. Have you seen this man?”
Greitens, in an email response to the Globe, did not address the reason he did not attend.
Trump has not endorsed any candidate in either the House or Senate race, although many have been seeking his endorsement.
The forum brought together many of the candidates for 7th District U.S. House seat and state auditor.
After the forum came a dinner with speakers, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and the featured speaker, Gov. Mike Parson.
Ashcroft spoke about how more than 80% of Missourians have trust in how elections are run in the state and emphasized that new federal election laws are not needed to run fair elections.
“If we could get hand-marked paper ballots through the Legislature this year, if we could get a real definition of a photo ID, if we could make sure none of our equipment is capable of being connected to the internet, do you think it would be over 90%?” Ashcroft asked. “And to show the rest of this country how elections should be run, and that the state of Missouri knows how to run elections, we don’t need Nancy Pelosi ... telling us what to do. With your help we can do that, and I need your help.”
Kehoe spoke about a legislative assistant who happens to be from Ukraine who told him about the plight of his family and encouraged lawmakers and the state treasurer’s office to do all they can to make sure Missouri’s money is not supporting Russia.
Parson talked about his impression of President Joe Biden’s performance as president.
“You don’t think elections matter?” Parson said. “You go see what you’ve gotten the last year, I cannot imagine — and I’ve been around for a lot of federal elections, I’ve seen a lot of presidents — I’ve never seen a president in my lifetime make so many mistakes than in the last year with the Biden administration. I didn’t even know you could do that, make that many mistakes, and it has continued to go on and on and on. That’s why these elections matter.”
Parson said he spoke with Trump recently about Missouri, the economy and other topics.
“You talk about needing him now, we need him in the worst way,” Parson said. “I talked to (Trump), he was asking me about Missouri, he was asking me about the Senate race, he was asking me how we’re doing. He knew the economy was good in Missouri. He was talking about red states and all of that.
“Having a conversation with President Trump is pretty easy. You really just have to be a good listener. That’s how he rolls. He’s talking about Missouri, how he just loves Missouri and all of that, then he said, ‘Hey, governor, you know what? People in Missouri just love me.’ That’s vintage Trump. He’d say that. I had a great conversation with him. He’s doing great. He does really appreciate this state more than you know, but I’ll tell you how much we miss him in this country today.”
