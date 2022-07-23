The decision by Billy Long to vacate the U.S. House seat he’s held since 2010 and run for U.S. Senate opened the door for a number of Republicans.
Eight candidates face off in the Aug. 2 primary. The winner will face the winning Democrat in the November general election.
All these candidates spoke at the July 12 Ice Cream Social hosted by the Republican Women of Jasper County. All also are scheduled to speak at the annual Free Watermelon Feed hosted by the Republican Women of Newton County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Big Spring Park in Neosho.
Missouri state Rep. Hannah Kelly, a Republican from Webster County, served as emcee at the Carthage Ice Cream Social and introduced the candidates for their three minutes on stage.
• Jay Wasson, Nixa, a farmer and real estate developer, grew up in the district. He previously served in the Missouri Senate representing the 20th District
Wasson touted the fact that he has not been endorsed by “any big shots from Washington.”
“If I’m going to be graded, it’s going to be by people like you on Aug. 2,” Wasson said. “If I’m endorsed it’ll be by people like the Fraternal Order of Police here in the state of Missouri that has endorsed me, the firefighter’s council here in Missouri, who has endorsed me. Eight out of 10 sheriffs in the counties in this district have endorsed me, including Randee Kaiser here in this (Jasper) county. Ron Richard has endorsed me, your own state senator. People that know me, I don’t want to be endorsed by Washington — Washington’s the problem.”
• Eric Burlison, Battlefield, is the current state senator from the 20th District, which includes Christian and part of Greene counties.
Burlison said his record backs up his conservative words and that’s why he’s endorsed by groups such as the Club for Growth and Americans for Prosperity.
“You have more rights today than you had years ago because I passed constitutional carry,” Burlison said. “I was the one who carried that for six years and pushed it through the legislature. I passed stand-your-ground laws as well. In addition, when Joe Biden is talking about taking our guns, just recently I pushed through a bill called the Second Amendment Preservation Act and I told Joe Biden he can go pound sand if he’s going to use our law enforcement to enforce gun laws in this state.”
• Audrey Richards was born in Joplin, graduated from Reeds Spring High School, and has worked for the U.S. Treasury Department and as a non-profit consultant.
Richards has run for the Seventh District House seat as a write-in candidate and she said people her age don’t believe they’re being represented well in Washington.
“We kind of feel like we’ve been lost in the shuffle because Joe Biden made us a lot of promises that he has failed to keep,” Richards said. “Everyone who comes up and talks to me, they all ask me a variation of the same thing. They say, 'Audrey, I don't know you, what are you about?' Well I’ll tell you the truth, I’m about three things, I’m pro 1A, I’m pro 2A and I’m pro 3A. We are pro free speech, we are pro guns and we are pro keeping the government out of your house and that's all you need to remember.”
• Camille Lombardi-Olive, Galena, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in middle eastern politics from Eastern Illinois University and has run for the Seventh District U.S. House three times prior to this election.
Lombardi-Olive said she’s a military spouse who lived in Afghanistan doing charitable work there.
“I’m also not endorsed by anybody, I’ve never taken a penny from anybody,” she said. “Why? I’m applying for a job to work for you, you’re the boss. Nobody should take money to run for office, we should have to earn that position, we should be qualified for that position. I worked in the post office, I worked as a union steward. I’m against Right to Work, I don't believe unions are the answer all the time. I’m against CRT, I believe CRT teaches racism by judging people by the color of their skin. They’re supposed to learn math, they’re supposed to learn English and other skills and science.”
• Sam Alexander, Springfield, has been an emergency room physician for about 40 years and is a full-time farmer.
He said his family came to Missouri with Daniel Boone before the U.S. Civil War and he see’s a lot of issues as a physician and as a resident.
“We have a national debt problem, we have a border problem,” Alexander said. "Jay (Wasson) is right in a lot of what he said, he said the Democrats have run the debt up but unfortunately a lot of Republicans have, too. We need to get our debt under control or it’s going to take our nation down. Our children will have to pay this price. We need to have a balanced budget amendment. We’ve got a department of education we don’t need. We could cut so much spending in these bureaucracies to bring the control back to us as local people. We here, in this area, know what we need, not Washington D.C.”
• Alex Bryant, Nixa, earned degrees in business management and biblical studies from Evangel University in Springfield and serves as a pastor with his own ministry.
Bryant said he was born to two teenagers who dropped out of high school and his real dad has been in prison for more than half his life.
“Where else can a young man who came from that kind of environment do what he’s doing other than this great country?” Bryant asked. “I’ve never run for any office, I never had any aspirations, too, and when I looked at the people who were running for office here, I almost sat this one out. Our country is facing some serious issues, many of the candidates have already outlined those. And we’re being told that if you don’t go along with it and you don’t like it, it’s only because you’re xenophobic, you’re homophobic or you’re racist. Well I’m tired of hearing that.”
• Paul Walker, Springfield, is a retired U.S. Army colonel who served in the army for 30 years.
Walker said controlling the U.S. border with Mexico is the top of his priority list.
“Not long ago the CDC issued a report that indicated that 107,000 young people died of an overdose due to these drugs coming over the border. To put that into perspective, the Korean War produced 54,000 casualties, Vietnam War 58,000 in casualties and here every year we’re suffering over 100,000 casualties so we might as well be at war with Mexico. As your congressman, I would promise to put legislation together to require our president to give Mexico an ultimatum — stop the flow of drugs into the country or a state of war would exist between the United States and Mexico, and see if that would get their attention.”
• Mike Moon, Ash Grove, is the current Missouri senator from the 29th District, which includes McDonald, Barry and Lawrence counties among others.
Moon said he thinks President Joe Biden has committed impeachable offenses and wants to be a fighter for Missourians in Washington.
“You can ask some of my colleagues in the House and the Senate, I don’t back down,” Moon said. “Senate Bill 51 gave hospitals sole immunity. Who voted for Senate Bill 51? You need to look at it. Some guys on this ballot voted for Senate Bill 51. Hospitals fired their employees, then claimed they didn’t have enough workers to care for their patients. Go figure that. We did them wrong if we voted for that bill. I stand with the people and if you send me to Washington D.C. I have a proven record that I don’t back down, I’m a fighter, I stand with you.”
