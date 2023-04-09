A zoning request presented to Joplin City Council at a recent meeting generated a discussion about a resident's concern regarding water runoff onto her property and a question from a councilman about the city's handling of the matter.
The discussion involved a request to rezone former church property to a planned commercial district at 2501 E. 20th St. for offices of Rapha International.
Dana Parker, a resident who lives north of Rapha House’s proposed new building, had told the Planning and Zoning Commission last month that more water detention was needed on the former church property. She said her property gets flooded with water that runs off 20th Street and the parking lot at the former church building.
The commission recommended that rezoning be approved if amended to a restricted C-1 light commercial planned district rather than C-3 heavy commercial uses in a planned district to lessen the impact on nearby neighbors.
At a Monday council meeting on the zoning request, Mayor Doug Lawson asked if Rapha House is OK with C-1 zoning. A spokesman for Rapha House said the organization would rather have C-3 zoning to increase the value of the property in the future, but C-1 does fit the need and would be acceptable.
After asking if anyone wanted to speak in favor or in opposition, Lawson said, "This is somewhat awkward, isn't it? I'm happy with C-1. I'm not happy with C-3, and I'm just the mayor." He later added that he lives in that area.
No member of the public made a comment, but council member Phil Stinnett said he had a question.
"It was brought up," Stinnett said, "about water issues during the planning and zoning meeting by Mrs. Parker who lives behind it, and is, for clarification, your sister, mayor. It was explained that at that point in time that Rapha International would not be responsible for doing any altering for water protection. Is that correct?"
City code does not require any changes to a commercial property's drainage system unless there was to be expansion or construction on the property, city officials said.
The city's public works director, Dan Johnson, said the property subject to the zoning request had been used as a church, and in 2017 when there was to be an addition to the building, the engineering department reviewed the plans for that expansion and required the installation of a water runoff basin.
"It is there," Johnson said. "I was the one that actually reviewed the plans, and I made them size it for the size of the facility, the parking lot they were putting in, and to be planned for future phases" if the parking lot was expanded. "I believe it was sized correctly, so that's why I would not ask them at this time to make any modifications to their existing detention facility."
Stinnett said he didn't want an argument and that he's not an engineer.
"All I know from a layman's standpoint is when I go out there when it's raining fairly hard, water runs off 20th Street and down across the parking lot of the church" and onto the Parkers' property.
The city manager said he would look at whether this problem would be a candidate for repair with available stormwater funding. But the city has only a certain amount of money to spend on stormwater projects, he said.
The council voted to amend the zoning request from C-3 planned district to C-1 planned district and the revised zoning classification was given first-round approval and advanced for final readings at the next meeting.
Stormwater drainage projects are funded by the city's quarter-cent sales tax, which is divided between parks and flooding projects. Voters renewed that tax in 2021 for 10 years.
After the meeting, the city manager was asked by the Globe how much funding is available for projects involving individual properties and what the city could do in this case.
He said flooding is a significant problem citywide and that the city is often asked to fix water accumulation or pooling.
For that reason, as part of the parks and stormwater sales tax, approximately $100,000 of funding is allocated annually for minor system improvements. For a project to qualify as a minor system improvement, it would generally have to affect a region of the community and not just an individual property. It also has to protect structures from flooding or alleviate an unsafe condition rather than standing water in a yard, Edwards said.
He also said that the flooding near the intersection of 20th and Murphy is a concern because it could affect a major commercial corridor, homes in the area, and the roadway on Murphy.
"The city has been slowed in evaluating this particular area due to staffing changes and an increased workload," Edwards said. There had been an engineer assigned to evaluate the problems on the Parker property, but that engineer left city employment and there has not been anyone available to do that work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.