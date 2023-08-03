Heaping helpings of memories are in order at Granny Shaffer's Family Restaurant as its founders and operators celebrate 50 years in business.
Known for homestyle comfort food, the restaurant still uses family recipes for many of the dishes it serves at 2728 N. Range Line Road in Joplin.
Pies, one of its top-selling items, are still made from scratch with lard crusts and real fruit rather than jellylike fruit filling.
There also are the made-from-scratch bread and hot rolls, fried chicken, chicken and noodles, ham and beans, and countless other menu items. In addition, the restaurant is known for country fried steaks, cut by hand by founder David Shaffer, who at age 85 still does that work and performs other duties at the restaurant.
Another big seller is catfish, which is made according to Greg Dowd's recipe from the Dowd's restaurant that once existed in Neosho.
Open house
The anniversary party begins Friday with a public open house and ribbon-cutting to be held from 2 to 4 p.m.
Framed memorabilia will be on display and visitors will be asked to write down their memories and observations about those who have long played a role in the restaurant and its food.
Patrons will receive recipe cards for a couple of Granny Shaffer's most frequently ordered pies, one of them the black walnut chocolate pie that has become a staple on the long list of desserts.
There will be special dishes offered and other events to come as the celebration continues in upcoming months, according to Mike Wiggins, a lifelong friend and business partner of the Shaffer family, which operates the restaurant.
Family history
Founders Karen and David Shaffer sold their farm to start the business in 1973 in a former Dog 'N Suds at 1312 S. Madison in Webb City. They brought their three children, Debra, Steve and Ruth, who were little then, to work with them.
"It really was truly a family business," daughter Ruth Feldman said, and a lot easier "than slopping those pigs."
Two years after buying Dog 'N Suds, they changed to a Tastee Freez brand. Soon after that, the family refit it as Shaffer's Big Q Burgers. The Q stood for quality and was named that by David Shaffer because of the Angus beef mix used to form the burgers.
A box of family recipes given to Karen Shaffer in 1977 by her Aunt Louise led to the idea that she could expand the business with home-cooked meals. It became the first Granny Shaffer's in 1983 when they added to the front of the building and began offering breakfast and pies. From then on, Karen Shaffer was known as "Granny."
Granny Shaffer's favorite dessert was pies and her favorite saying was "Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first," Feldman said.
The favorite breakfast for customers is bacon and eggs, Wiggins said. He introduced fresh ground coffee sold by the cup or the bag of freshly roasted beans for takeout years ago.
"You have the best breakfast, so you want a good cup of coffee to go with it," he said.
Menu of memories
In addition to food, memories are made at Granny Shaffer's.
"One story I love to tell," Feldman said, "is that when they opened that restaurant (Granny Shaffer's) I was 12 and they (Steve and Debra) were teenagers, and on Sunday we would run the restaurant as a family by ourselves. There were no other employees there, just the family from open to close. So we knew at a very young age that we were really helping our family. It was truly a family business."
A decade later, the operation was moved to its current location, its menu widened, and it became Granny Shaffer's Family Restaurant.
More locations came in 1993 when son Steve Shaffer with sister Debra opened a second location at 2207 W. Seventh St. A third spot also began service that year at Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue. Those locations have since closed.
One of David Shaffer's memories is when his wife used to do cooking demonstrations at Silver Dollar City. He said she would measure seasonings in her cupped hand. There were skeptics that the measurement was accurate, but she would demonstrate the accuracy by pouring the seasoning into a measuring spoon, he said.
He also encouraged his children to do their chores thoroughly. If they finished too quickly he would ask them, "Could I do it better?" That would send them back to touch up their work.
Steve Shaffer likes to blame a stiff thumb on his job at the restaurant rolling balls of dough to make the homemade dinner rolls. His sisters tease him that the cause is arthritis.
Even though the family experienced the loss of Granny in 2005 from complications of heart surgery, they still use the family recipes and those she created herself for the restaurant.
After her death, they found the handwritten and newspaper clipped recipes of Aunt Louise in a drawer of their mother's desk. Those recipes were the basis of a cookbook produced by Granny Shaffer that is still sold today in the restaurant. Artwork that her children drew when they were young is used as the chapter dividers.
The family and Wiggins also credit their employees with the restaurant's success.
There currently are 45 on board, and 15 to 20 of them have been working there more than 10 years.
One of the kitchen cooks at age 84 still makes the chicken and noodles, ham and beans, and peels and slices the onions "because she doesn't cry," David Shaffer said.
The restaurant has been "50 years of fun," Wiggins said. "I think that's why people stay so long is because it's a family atmosphere."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.