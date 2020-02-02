Joplin's recently appointed police chief has selected an assistant chief and promoted two others who will be sworn in to their new ranks Monday during a meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Sloan Rowland, a 16-year veteran of the department, was named the police chief earlier by the interim city manager, succeeding Matt Stewart.
Rowland has brought back a retired assistant chief of the department, Brian Lewis, to serve again in that capacity. He also has announced the promotion of Sgt. William Davis to captain. Cpl. Jason Stump has been promoted to sergeant.
Lewis retired in 2015 after serving 21 years with the department. Since then, he has worked as an investigator and victim advocate for the Jasper County prosecuting attorney’s office.
Lewis said he feels humbled and privileged to return to the department.
"I'm excited to be back. It's not often that you get an opportunity like this to come back to the place where you grew up," Lewis said. "There were a lot of great officers there that had an impact on me and developed me, and to be a part of that and to get a chance to mentor and develop young officers is quite an honor."
The new police chief said Lewis is well respected in the area.
"He has done the job and brings experience and stability to the department," Rowland said.
At the Joplin Police Department, Lewis worked his way through the ranks as a patrolman, corporal, investigations corporal and sergeant. He then worked as the internal affairs officer. After his promotion to lieutenant, he worked as the department's public information officer as well as fleet manager, chaplain liaison and police accreditation manager.
Lewis supervised the department’s first crime analyst and supervised the transition of the jail from a private contractor to city oversight during his prior tenure. He later served as lieutenant of the investigations bureau until he was promoted to assistant chief.
Lewis has bachelor’s degrees from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University in sociology and Spanish.
Davis has been with the department 14 years. He served in the patrol division and then moved to investigations as a detective. He later was assigned as a task force officer with the FBI, attaining promotions to corporal and sergeant. He has served on the SWAT team and the Honor Guard, and he is a co-coordinator for the department's Crisis Intervention Team.
Davis holds an associate degree in law enforcement and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from Missouri Southern State University. He also earned a master's degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Cincinnati and a graduate certificate in explosives technology from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Stump joined the department in 2010. He worked for the Newton County Sheriff's Department from 2004 until 2010.
