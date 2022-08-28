CARTHAGE, Mo. — The building on Route 66 that recognized Carthage’s past for more than 30 years has started its new purpose — preparing part of Carthage’s future.
The staff at the Powers Learning Center welcomed its first students last week in programs that are designed to help high schoolers who have fallen behind on the number of credits they need to graduate with their classmates.
Chase Carlton, director of the Powers Learning Center, said the two programs housed there, the Junior Flex Program for high school juniors and the Missouri Options Program for seniors, were serving 21 juniors and 26 seniors as of the end of the first week of school, although that number fluctuates as new students decide to join the two programs.
The Missouri Options Program has been in place for more than a decade for seniors, but the Junior Flex Program is new. It’s an effort to catch students who are falling behind on graduation credits one year sooner than before.
The district said earlier this month that 32 seniors were enrolled in the Missouri Options Program in 2021 and 22 of them graduated with their class.
“The kind of benchmarks we’re looking at is 12 or less credits, if a student has that we’re having those discussions with parents,” Carlton said. “If you’re at 12 or less credits going into your junior year, you’re not on track to graduate. You could possibly get there through virtual learning classes, summer school, coming back after your senior year, but those are options that most kids don’t really want to do or are not excited about.”
Both programs combine a half-day of academic classes with some kind of job or college or technical classes. Students drive to or are dropped off at the high school during morning or afternoon sessions, then are bussed to the Powers Learning Center for their classes.
Museum's history
The Powers Museum was created in 1981 by an endowment left by Marian Powers Winchester to honor her parents, Everett and Marian Wright Powers, with a museum about life in Carthage.
In addition to money, Winchester left her belongings, clothes and other items, which became the initial collection, which expanded with donations from other residents.
The museum also maintained an extensive reference library and was typically open during the summer and closed in the winter to change out the exhibits and do maintenance work on the building.
The museum building was constructed in 1985 and remained open during the summer and fall until 2019. It did not reopen for its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When Powers Museum board decided to shut down the museum in May 2021, it voted to give the building to the Carthage School District and started working to transfer as much of its collection and archives to places in Carthage where possible and other places that would put it to good use.
The building and grounds were valued at about $500,000, and the district has used mostly in-house maintenance and student workers to remodel the building to suit its purposes.
The district spent approximately $87,000 to renovate the building in advance of the Aug. 22 opening day.
Open house
The district held open houses at all its school buildings the week before the Aug. 22 first day of school.
Carlton said he and teacher Justin McKee greeted about a dozen families who attended the Powers Learning Center open house Aug. 17.
“We’re excited," he said. "Just like always, first day of school, there’s nerves on the part of the students and teachers. New building, new program, kids have never been here before. We’ve had a pretty good turnout of students to our open house and the people I've talked to, the parents are excited. The parents are really excited because this provides an avenue for their kids to graduate."
Carlton said the public sometimes has an incorrect impression that “alternative schools” are places where districts send kids who start fights and have other behavioral issues.
“That’s not what this building is,” he said. “This building is an alternative path to graduation for whatever myriad of reasons your behind in credits; that’s what this building is. It’s not 'shove all the bad kids here, let's take all the outcasts and juvenile delinquents and put them in this building.' There are really good kids in this building; one came in just now, she was home-schooled. She didn’t have any credits and transferred in. There are lots of different scenarios why students would find themselves behind in credits. It’s not necessarily always a behavior kind of thing.”
