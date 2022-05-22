WEBB CITY, Mo. — More than 50 community members turned out for a candlelight vigil Saturday to mourn a 14-year-old Afghan refugee who died earlier this month.
Rezwan Kohistani, who recently fled Afghanistan with his family and had resettled in Southwest Missouri, was found dead May 5 on school property at Webb City High School. Webb City police Chief Don Melton said it was an "unattended death with no obvious signs of foul play.”
Jasper County Coroner Randy Nace said he ruled the teen's death a suicide by hanging.
“This is a tragedy that no family should ever have to endure,” the Webb City Police Department said in a statement Saturday. “This child was the son, brother, nephew and grandson that was loved by many friends.”
Kohistani’s family had arrived in the U.S. in the aftermath of the fall of the previous Afghan government, according to the Missouri chapter and national office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization.
Yasir Ali, CAIR-MO Board Chair, said in a statement Friday that the teen’s death sheds light on a much bigger issue.
“Thousands of newly-arrived Afghan refugees are being left with insufficient support from resettlement agencies and caseworkers,” he said in a statement. “Too many refugees aren’t being provided with the tools they need to learn English, get jobs and adjust to life in their new home. They are often not even receiving desperately-needed medical attention, food stamps and housing.
“The tragic death of this 14-year-old boy must be a wakeup call,” he added. “Our government must do more to ensure that newly-arrived Afghans receive the assistance they need.”
At the vigil Saturday, a picture of Kohistani rested against a stone bench near the ponds in King Jack Park where groups silently paid their respects, placed flowers and offered condolences to family. The service was organized by Girl Scout Troop 70391.
Fatimah Akhtar, 26, a student a KCU-Joplin, attended the vigil after hearing about the death through the Islamic Society of Joplin and wanted to show her support for the family. The Islamic Society of Joplin said in a statement Friday that it “remains committed to supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time."
Akhtar said it’s vital that the Kohistani family and other immigrant families know that they have a loving community here in Southwest Missouri.
“I want them to know that they’re welcomed in the Joplin area and have the full support of the local Muslim community,” she said.
The Webb City Police Department and the school district have said social media claims of bullying are unsubstantiated and have asked anyone with information about the death to contact them.
In its statement Saturday, the department said: “It is unfortunate that a select few have turned this family’s tragedy into an opportunity to get more social media followers or ‘likes.’ It is also inappropriate that many have chosen to share these posts without attempting to validate the information first.
"To date, none of the people posting on social media have contacted the police department to provide information to assist us in our investigation. We encourage those posting their speculations of bullying to contact the police department so that we can follow up on their information that they have been posting.”
Fundraiser
A GoFundMe account has been established for the Kohistani family. It reported that the family will resettle in Texas.
"All donations will go directly to the family to compensate them for loss of income, moving expenses, food, gas and other costs that may arise," the creator of the GoFundMe account wrote on the fundraising page. "We want to ensure that they have the resources to endure this difficult time without a heavy financial burden. Let’s come together as a community to support the Kohistanis."
Nearly $30,000 had been raised for the family as of Sunday afternoon.
