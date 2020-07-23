The intersection of 44th Street and Connecticut Avenue in Joplin will be closed to westbound and southbound traffic starting Monday. The closure will remain in effect into the fall.
Traffic on 44th Street coming from Range Line Road will be limited to turning north on Connecticut Avenue, while travelers coming south from 32nd Street will be directed back to the east on 44th Street. Homeowners in this area will still have access to their homes. The west leg of Richard Joseph Boulevard will be closed.
The project to widen 44th Street and Connecticut Avenue began in spring 2019. It includes a five-lane road, with a sidewalk and shared-use path, as well as a roundabout at the intersection of 44th and Connecticut. It is funded through the three-eighths-cent capital improvement sales tax approved by voters in 2014.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 543.
