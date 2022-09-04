CASSVILLE, Mo. — Divers conducting monthly explorations of the spring at Roaring River will give a public presentation detailing their adventures and accomplishments on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Emory Melton Inn & Conference in Roaring River State Park.
The event, which will take place at 4 p.m., is hosted by the Cassville Democrat and Missouri State Parks. The presentation will include underwater footage of the dives, a display of their gear, a question-and-answer session and activities for children.
The divers, whose numbers typically vary from one monthly visit to another, come from different parts of the country. However, all are affiliated with KISS Rebreathers, a company in Fort Smith, Arkansas, that manufactures rebreathers, which are underwater breathing devices that recycle a diver’s exhalations by scrubbing the carbon dioxide from them and reusing the oxygen.
“The rebreathers are more compact than traditional scuba equipment, and they also allow us to spend more time in underwater exploration,” said Mike Young, KISS Rebreathers CEO and head diver of the Roaring River project.
Young engineered the Sidewinder rebreather after buying the manufacturing business in 2012 and moving it to Fort Smith from Canada. The initial Sidewinder was created specifically for diver Josh Hotaling, a Marine who lost both his legs in combat.
“Josh needed a rebreather more counterbalanced than a back-mounted rebreather, so we tucked the compact air tanks on each side of the scrubbing apparatus,” Young said.
The Sidewinder has since taken off in popularity throughout the diving world in general, in part, because it gives divers a much narrower profile in the water.
Wearing Sidewinders, Young, along with team members Randall Purdy, of Kearney, Nebraska, and Jon Lillestolen, of Blacksburg, Virginia, were able to penetrate a restriction that exists in Roaring River Spring at a depth of 225 feet in July 2021.
“Earlier teams of divers were unable to pass through because of the bulky scuba tanks they were carrying,” Young said.
Last November, Young and Purdy achieved a depth of 472 feet in an underwater room beyond the restriction, with more depth remaining to be plumbed. In achieving the 472-foot depth, the divers put Roaring River Spring in the record books as the deepest explored spring in the nation. According to Caving News, the previous national depth-record of 462 feet was set in 2013 at Phantom Spring Cave in West Texas.
Young’s Sidewinder also caught the eye of movie director Ron Howard, who borrowed one from Young for use in his newly released movie "Thirteen Lives," which details the dramatic rescue of a young soccer team and its coach from an all-but-water-filled cave system in 2018 in Thailand.
“When Ron returned the Sidewinder to us, my business partner, Tony Bryant, opened the box and was appalled,” Young said. “He told me, ‘This thing’s filthy. You’d would have thought he could have cleaned it up before returning it.’”
But a closer examination revealed that the Sidewinder had been painted to look dirty in order to add one more touch of authenticity to the movie, Young said. The fake-dirty rebreather used in the movie will be on display at the Meet the Divers event on Sept. 17.
Neither the event nor the Roaring River Spring exploration would be possible without special permits granted from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
“The spring is not open to recreational divers,” Roaring River State Park Superintendent Joel Topham said.
The team from KISS Rebreathers is surveying both the upper and recently discovered lower rooms in the cave for the purpose of creating a new map for the park.
“The map will replace the old one currently standing beside the mouth of the spring,” Topham said.
A documentary of the divers’ explorations is also being created. A short version will be given to the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center, and a longer version will be available for purchase.
With breaks in December and January, the KISS team has made monthly weekend dives into Roaring River Spring since May 2021.
Their recent August visit included 10 divers considered “regulars,” as well as marine biologist Fernando Calderon Gutierrez, of Galveston, Texas, who is collecting samples of cave creatures for research.
Also present for the August dive were Woody Alpern and Gus Gonzalez, hosts of the popular Dive Talk series on YouTube. Alpern and Gonzalez are residents of the Atlanta area, where they dive regularly for the Georgia Aquarium.
The KISS team plans to wrap up the Roaring River diving project after November of this year, with perhaps occasional returns in 2023.
If the water flow at the spring continues to be low, the divers will attempt more depth exploration during their visit Sept. 16-18.
