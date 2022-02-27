CASSVILLE, Mo. — Roaring River Hatchery assistant manager Brad Farwell says he and other hatchery employees are gearing up for what makes the park the most visited in the state.
“Catch-and-release season ended Feb. 14,” Farwell said, “so during the two weeks when no fishing is permitted, we’re able to change out our seasonal signs and do a final cleanup of the park without getting in anyone’s way.”
Farwell says Roaring River is being stocked with 6,000 trout, including 100 lunkers weighing 3 pounds or better, in anticipation of March 1, the first day of trout season at Missouri trout parks.
Based on historical data, park officials expect to sell between 1,700 and 1,800 trout tags that day, which is Tuesday. The catch-and-keep season runs through Oct. 31.
“The last time opening day fell on a Tuesday was in 2016,” Farwell said. “Then, we sold 1,578 tags.”
That’s significantly fewer than when March 1 falls on the weekend. “We sold 2,558 tags in 2020, when March 1 was on a Sunday,” Farwell said.
When the starter pistol fires at 6:30 a.m., anglers of all ages will be lined up elbow to elbow along the Ozark stream.
Roie Hudson, of Cassville, has been selected as this year’s grand marshal and will fire the opening signal that morning.
This year, for the first time, Roaring River Hatchery administrator Paul Spurgeon invited the public to email nominations to him for opening day honors.
Spurgeon said he chose the person based on how much the person has given to the park, including volunteering and helping kids and adults learn to fish.
Hudson, who will turn 69 Tuesday, says when he first heard that he had been selected for the opening day honor, he thought his fishing friends were pulling a joke on him.
“It’s an honor to be chosen because of everything that Roaring River has done for me,” he said. “I’ve been coming here most of my life and have made friends from all over the world, including Canada, Mexico, California and New York. When I’m feeling uptight, I come down to the river to fish and unwind. It’s hard to meet anybody in a bad mood here. I’ve been to Montauk, Bennett Spring and even Jolly Mill, but there’s no place like Roaring River as far as I’m concerned.”
Spurgeon says Hudson, whose name was submitted by his daughter Michelle Stanley, of Cassville, is a longtime Kids’ Fishing Day volunteer and has passed on his love of fishing and conservation to countless children, including his daughters and grandchildren.
“He loves showing people how to fish,” Spurgeon said. “Plus, he also picks up fishing line and trash from the banks of the river. He’s a great supporter of the park.”
Hudson says he makes it down to the river at least three or four times a month and sometimes as often as two or three times a week.
His name will be placed on a plaque on the People’s Memorial Bench located near the gazebo from which the opening shot will be fired. In keeping with tradition, the plaque will remain on the bench until next year’s opening day, at which time it will be Hudson’s to keep.
For those interested in joining the traditional opener at Roaring River, the fish will be waiting, Farwell said.
Seasonal trout permits and daily trout tags may be purchased from the Roaring River park store located on Missouri Highway 112 beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
“The store will be open all night long,” Roaring River State Park Superintendent Joel Topham said.
Besides a fishing license, trout anglers need a daily trout tag to fish in Missouri’s trout parks. Daily trout tags can only be purchased at each of the four trout parks.
The cost of a daily trout tag to fish at three of Missouri’s four trout parks — Bennett Spring State Park, Montauk State Park and Roaring River — is $4 for adults and $3 for those 15 and younger. A daily fishing permit costs $8. The daily limit is four trout.
At Maramec Spring Park, the daily limit is five trout, and the cost of a daily trout tag is $5 for adults and $3 for anglers 15 and younger.
Missouri residents ages 16-64 and nonresidents 16 and older also need a fishing permit in addition to the daily trout tag.
