Health investment, step one.
When Elizabeth and I made our first forays into being healthier, we came at it from the typical American point of view: If we look good, then we are good. After all, when we turn on the TV, watch a movie or spend more than two minutes on any social media site, we are likely to see many examples of attractive people who look like they are having a great time, so they must be healthy, right? Making a commitment to go to the gym to work out was our first step toward being healthier.
The problem was that we did not really know anything about exercise. We did not understand how exercise works to make you healthier, what to do or how to use the equipment we see at every gym. The gym can be intimidating, especially if you are new to working out.
First, being a man, I thought I was supposed to be expert on all things “manly." Knowing “workout stuff” probably fits in the manly category. However, I knew I was lacking in the gym-smarts department.
The only thing I did know was that I wanted to work out together with Elizabeth. Our most successful experiences have been when we partner to do things together. She had been hesitant to work out with me in the past, and I did not want us to fail because of my ignorance. So we hired a trainer to come and teach us the ropes.
I think trainers can be a major asset when you are getting started.
But honestly, hiring a trainer and going to the gym is not for everyone. Maybe you do not like working out with weights, or maybe gym memberships and trainers are too expensive. How much exercise or being active, as I think we should call it, do we need to get the health benefits?
Before I answer that question, I would like to point out what research tells us about having a consistently active lifestyle. Did you know exercising regularly will decrease our chances of death by 30%? It’s true. It does this by reducing our risk of all kinds of diseases: It reduces heart attack risk by 40%. It reduces our risk of high blood pressure and diabetes by 50%. Exercise is also good at lowering our risk of osteoporosis, strokes, dementia and some cancers. That is some seriously powerful medicine.
What is the right dose of this powerful medicine? Well, that’s the best part. If our goal is chronic disease risk reduction, it is ours to be had for 30 minutes of activity five days a week. Yep, 150 minutes of exercise spread out over a week.
Not enough time to do a 30-minute walk? Do three 10-minute walks. Sprinkle it in throughout the day. Take the stairs, stand at your desk, take a lunch walk with a colleague or schedule a walking meeting. The point is this: We get the benefits for being active, not for having a gym membership.
My recommendation to succeed:
1. Pick an activity you like — walking, pickleball, nature hikes, weightlifting, cardio classes, etc.
2. Plan for it. Put it on your calendar for times you can be consistent.
3. Do it with a friend. Exercise is good medicine, so why not share it?
After a year of investing three or four hours a week to exercise, things started to change for my wife and me. Muscle and energy increased. We looked better and felt better and that influenced all the other parts of our lives. More energy for work and play is a wonderful asset.
The best thing, though, was spending time with Elizabeth. Having that first hour of the day for us to invest in our relationship is an amazing gift. We do these workouts together as an act of love for each other. Staying healthy and energetic for your partner is one of the best gifts you can bring to a relationship.
Next, we will talk about metabolic health and how sometimes looking great on the outside does not translate to being healthy on the inside.
Stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.