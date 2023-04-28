Here’s a catchy headline for you: “95% of Americans are malnourished.”
That doesn’t seem like something that can be true. After all, America is experiencing an epidemic of obesity that has been steadily worsening for 30 years. Not only is it true, though, those two facts are probably related.
According to national consumption surveys, only 5% of Americans reach their daily recommended need of fiber. The average American intake of fiber is 10-15 grams per day. The recommendation for daily intake of fiber is 25 grams for a woman and 38 grams for a man. Contrast that with our ancestors, who as recently as 50-100 years ago, were taking in 100-150 grams of fiber per day. That is roughly the same as eating 20 bowls of raisin bran daily.
Why are we so fiber-deficient?
It has to do with our dietary habits. Today, 67% of our total calories come from ultraprocessed foods. That is a staggering number. Though processing our foods makes them more convenient and more stable for longer shelf life, it comes at the expense of removing most of the fiber.
Fiber is a type of carbohydrate found in vegetables, fruits and grains we eat. We can’t digest fiber ourselves, so it’s easy to dismiss it as a simple “bulking” agent that helps move everything through, but eating fiber has a profound impact on our health.
For example, did you know fiber-filled foods lower blood sugar and cholesterol? It’s true. It slows the release of sugar and fats into our system, limiting our exposure to these drivers of diabetes and heart disease. Eating high-fiber foods lowered my cholesterol from 225 to 120 in three weeks. That’s pretty exciting. If you or someone you know has heart disease or diabetes, a high-fiber diet is a powerful tool to add to your toolbox.
High-fiber foods also are an important tool for weight loss. These foods are typically high in nutrition and fiber but low in calories. This makes them excellent additions to our nutrition plan. They add tons of bulk to our food, and that fills us up. But because they are so low in calories, you lose weight anyway. Imagine that. Being able to eat large amounts of foods that fill you up, making you feel full and satisfied, and you lose weight? All weight loss regimes involve a calorie deficit of some sort. Most of the time they involve limiting how much food you eat. Nobody likes being hungry, so that sort of restriction won’t be sustainable for most of us. By adding more high-fiber foods to your diet, you get the weight loss with out the hunger.
Have you heard much about our gut microbiome? It’s been getting a lot of attention lately.
Our gastrointestinal tract is filled with trillions of bacteria that are our partners in building health. These collections of bacteria are our gut microbiome. We have all heard about the power of probiotics to help improve our health. Some doctors recommend adding probiotics to our regime to help improve our gut health. All of those bacteria are alive, so they need to be fed if we want them to work for us. All of that indigestible fiber — that’s their food. The more fiber we have in our diet, the more diverse and powerful our gut microbiome is.
These bacteria do so much for us. They are important partners in keeping our bodies running. They help us produce neurotransmitters to run our brain, improve our immune system, regulate inflammation, synthesize vitamins we need and decrease toxins that promote heart attacks. The list goes on, and just talking about the gut microbiome would fill up a few books.
So maybe you are wondering how to get more fiber in your diet.
Here is my tip: Instead of making major changes to your diet, try deliberately adding high-fiber foods to what you already like. Are you a cereal-for-breakfast person? Add some fruit to that bowl. Any fresh or frozen fruit will be great. I’m a blueberry and strawberry enthusiast myself. If you are a traditional burger and fry person, how about adding a salad or a side of broccoli or mixed vegetables? Try sneaking beans or grains into any meal and your fiber intake is going to go up. Every bit of fiber you add to your meals will be an investment in your health.
