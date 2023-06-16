I was recently evaluating a middle-aged patient at the clinic for physical fitness. So far, they tested well, showing good endurance and decent upper body and lower body strength. Things were looking good. Then I asked them to stand on one foot. Up the foot went … and 2.5 seconds later, the foot was back on the ground as the patient tried to control their balance. I thought it was a fluke. So we tried it again. The patient could not balance on one foot for five seconds. That really surprised us both.
I don’t think many of us take time to think about our ability to balance, but I think we should. For many of us, by the time we start thinking about our balance, we have lost quite a bit of it.
Research into aging suggests our balance starts to decline around the age of 50. That’s my age. I don’t think of myself as at risk for balance issues, but that’s the thing — these things sneak up on us. Most adults in their 30s can balance on one foot for a minute or more. By 70 years, that is down to 28 seconds. By 80 years, it is down to 12 seconds or less.
That decline in balance has major implications for our health. Between 30% and 40% of people 65 and older will experience at least one fall per year. There is an average of 2.8 million visits to the ER each year for fall-related injuries. Of those who fall, 10% to 20% will injure themselves badly enough to be hospitalized. I can’t count the number of folks I have admitted to the hospital over the years with broken hips, ankles, ribs, shoulders and skulls. These injuries can change the course of a person’s life. Many times, an elderly person who’s doing OK will suffer a drastic decline after a fall and a fracture.
Why do we lose balance as we age? The deck can seem stacked against us. Balance is a combination of our vision, our inner ear function, our strength to keep control of our body parts, and our ability to feel exactly where we are and what is going on. That last one is called “proprioception.” If you close your eyes and know where all your parts are and what they are doing, you have good proprioception. But many of us start to lose that ability as we age or as health problems like diabetes damage the nerves that send proprioceptive information to our brains.
Another issue is medication. Many medications can impair our ability to balance. They slow down our reaction time, or they lower our blood pressure when we stand up, thus making us dizzy.
All these issues can stack up on us: We don’t see as well as we once did. We have some arthritis in that hip that limits our movement. We are on three prescription medications.
I have noticed when people start to experience falls, it can be frightening to them. They never used to fall. What is going on? And as it starts to be a recurring issue, they start to lose confidence in their ability to move under their own power. I have taken care of many seniors who are terrified of falling because they have been injured in the past. Once you lose confidence in your ability to balance, the situation can defeat you. There are folks out there in wheelchairs who could make it back onto their feet, but fear and lack of confidence stop them from making progress. It’s a serious issue.
Let’s go back to that “balance starts to decline around the age of 50” bit. Here is the good news. Balance, like most things, is trainable. That’s right. Just like strength, cardiac endurance or flexibility, balance can be remarkably improved with a consistent training program. You didn’t think those tightrope walkers were just born with that kind of balance, did you? Nope. They trained for it.
How do you train balance?
Try this with me. Stand up with your legs shoulder-width apart. Then take one step forward with your right leg. Now lean forward so your back foot comes up and your toes are just barely touching the floor. Can you balance like that for a minute? If you can, great. Lean forward another 10 to 15 degrees and let your back foot come off the floor. Can you keep your balance? What happens if you slowly look right or left? Wow — looking around really affects your balance. What happens if you close your eyes? Yep, balance gets much harder.
Practicing moves like this can really help you keep and build balance. I typically recommend a few minutes per day of balance training for everyone 50 or older. It can be as easy as standing on one foot while you are standing at your desk. Other group activities like tai chi, yoga, martial arts, tennis and pickleball are all fun ways to practice balance and coordination.
If you have already lost a lot of balance and maybe even have had a fall or two — and maybe not told your family about it — I would strongly recommend you get completely checked out by your doctor. They need to investigate everything. There are so many improvable issues that contribute to our risk of falls. Don’t chalk it up to being old and think nothing can be done to help you. Get it checked out before bad luck finds you and something gets broken. There are a lot of good balance programs and physical therapists out there who can help you rebuild your balance and your confidence.
