So here’s a tough subject we should talk about: weight problems and obesity.
Of all the health problems I deal with, weight issues are by far one of the most uncomfortable to discuss. If I’m being honest, I feel more comfortable informing a patient and family they are dealing with a cancer diagnosis than I am opening up a conversation about obesity. How bizarre is that?
The topic is charged with emotional pitfalls. People frequently have intense feelings about the subject. People can feel they are being judged negatively. They may be incredibly frustrated because they have tried so many ways to handle their weight and nothing seems to bring lasting results.
As a doctor, I always approach a conversation about a patient’s body fat percentage with extreme caution. If done thoughtlessly or carelessly, it can lead to irreparable damage to the trust and relationship between a patient and the doctor. It’s like walking on a high wire — one misstep and you can fall and, in falling, lose the opportunity to help someone.
As I said, this is a difficult topic, but I think it is so important for us to find a way to talk about it effectively. I’m going to share some of what science can tell us and my opinion as a doctor. Please bear with me and consider the following:
• Obesity is a societal problem, not just a personal issue.
I think people often feel a weight problem is a personal failing. However, the data suggests that is not the case. Consider this: In 1985 the obesity rate in the U.S. was 10% to 14%. By 2022, the obesity rate had risen to 42.4%. And its not just an “American thing.” The percentage of overweight adults in the world is 39%. This is not a problem of an individual; this is a modern human being problem. I point this out for two reasons. One, people struggling with weight issues frequently feel isolated by it, but they shouldn’t. This is happening to a lot of us. Two, systemic issues frequently require systemic solutions. Something has changed in modern societies from the 20th century to the 21st century that is driving this phenomenon of obesity. To keep this discussion limited to the level of the individual, in my opinion, ignores the ultimate causes and perhaps potential solutions.
• When is weight aesthetic and when is it a health issue?
One common issue that arises in these conversations: “Is being overweight an attractiveness issue or a health issue?” This line of thinking leads to topics such as societal norms, what is viewed as attractive through the decades — centuries? — and issues of body shaming. But this is a false dichotomy — it’s not one or the other, it’s both. It’s a conversation about feeling good about your appearance, and it’s a conversation about risks to our health. Personally, I think this is exactly the right place to make distinctions about weight. If it isn’t affecting your health negatively and you are happy with your physique, congratulations, you nailed it. Consider this: According to the American Heart Association, an average adult male is increasing his risk of heart attacks when his waist circumference is greater than 40 inches. Great! My waist circumference is 30 inches. So I can gain 10 more inches around the middle, and the cardiologists say my health risk isn’t likely being affected. Would I be happy with myself and my appearance if I did that? Probably not, but that’s a personal choice each of us gets to make. Find your happy place of body type, but make sure it isn’t placing your health in jeopardy.
• How do you know if weight issues are affecting your health?
Probably the most common and important way obesity affects health is by increasing our risk of a condition called dysmetabolic syndrome. This is a combination of issues including building up fat around our middle, increasing blood pressure, increasing blood sugars, and changes to cholesterol such as low HDL and elevated triglycerides. All of these things are driven by increasing insulin resistance due to fat building up in our organs and muscles. We’ve talked about this before when we discussed visceral fat. Dysmetabolic syndrome increases our risk of diabetes, heart attacks and strokes.
Another common issue associated with obesity is obstructive sleep apnea. This is a syndrome where our airways get blocked by relaxed muscles and tissues when we sleep. People with this issue frequently snore loudly and stop breathing repeatedly through the night. They wake up tired, unrefreshed and frequently with headaches. Over time, the stress of this kind of problem puts incredible stress on the heart, leading to heart failure, which is when the heart has problems pumping blood effectively.
These issues run in families strongly, so if your closest relatives have them, your chances of having them as well go up a lot.
There is so much more we could discuss about this topic, but I don’t want all of the details to distract from the most important message I’m trying to share: Obesity is an important driver of chronic health issues today in a way it has never been before. It is a complex issue that comes with significant emotional responses that make it especially difficult for all of us — patients, doctors and society — to partner together to effectively tackle. My hope in sharing this is to encourage us all to look at this from a more inclusive perspective that makes it easier to open up a productive dialogue, find help or be better at giving effective care.
