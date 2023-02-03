Maybe you are like me.
I made it to my 40s. I was successful in general: good career, great spouse and wonderful kids.
But then I noticed I didn’t feel as young as I thought I should. Worse yet, the mirror was screaming, “Dad bod!”
These changes were not terrible, but it was not how I wanted to look.
Other things happened to me in my 40s. My lower back pain became an issue. The annoying ache was cropping up a few times a year and slowing me down. A routine visit to my doctor added high cholesterol and prediabetes to my list of woes. The icing on the cake was a cardiac scan that showed mild blockage building up in a major artery to my heart.
Now that really got my attention. My family is full of people with diabetes and heart disease. My dad had his first heart attack in his early 40s. Was chronic illness to be my cross to bear as well?
Honestly, at this point I got a little scared. Maybe I was not going to be bulletproof after all. Maybe falling apart in middle age was a thing we all must face.
But then I got angry about it all. This was unacceptable. If I was going down, I was going to go down fighting.
Here is the kicker about all of this: I am a doctor. I have spent more than 20 years in health care. I’ve taken care of folks with every kind of disease you can imagine. I thought I knew all the good medicines, all the good surgeries — all of it. How the heck could this be happening?
This led my wife, Elizabeth, and me on a six-year journey of health discovery. We wanted to know what we could do to improve our health, feel younger and have the vitality to spend with our kids and grandkids. We wanted to have the energy to see the world and do the things that, just like you, we had put off because we were busy raising our kids and paying our bills.
The medicines I did not know enough about were food, exercise, effective sleep, stress management and building social connections. I call these things foundational medicines — foundational because if you do not address them effectively, you and your doctor will have little to build upon when chronic diseases start to creep into your life.
Now, I am 51 years old. My back feels great, my cholesterol is low, my prediabetes is gone. That blockage in my heart has been fought to a standstill. Best of all, my dad bod has been replaced with something much better. My wife is happier, and I am too.
So, if my story is your story, then I will share with you what Elizabeth and I did to get our health back. I will also share how we maintain our good health. Step by step.
Stay tuned.
