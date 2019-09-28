Ten-year-old Ruthie Humbyrd got a chance to dig for pretty rocks, but she didn’t have to get dirty and she got something she really liked.
Ruthie and her parents, Virgil and Julie Humbyrd, all of Joplin, came to the 21st annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum on Saturday and walked away with a pretty geode from the Geode Hunter booth, run by Ed and Kathy Redmon, of Springfield.
Her parents paid for her to pick a round rock out of one of several buckets the Redmons had in their booth, then Ed Redmon used a cracker to crack the rock in half, revealing clear quartz crystals lining the hollow interior.
“It was really beautiful,” Ruthie said. “It had dust and some orange crystals, and it was really just amazing. I just picked it up randomly.”
Ruthie said this was her second time coming to the Gem and Mineral show, and she was enjoying this time with her parents.
“I like rocks. It’s not really one of my favorite things, but some of them are really beautiful,” she said. “I’m interested in science and nature, and I’m in the nature club at school.”
Julie Humbyrd said she enjoys taking her daughter to interesting local places and events where they can have fun and learn at the same time.
The Gem and Mineral Show was a great example.
“I’m just always amazed at the variety of things you find in rocks,” Julie Humbyrd said. “Unless you’re into it and follow it, you think, rocks. Then you see what’s inside the rock and what they look like when they become polished. At the other end, they had some fossils and something that looked like a long, tubular rock, and they said it was an ancestor of a squid from Norway. There’s so much to learn and interesting things to see at the rock show.”
The geode hunter
Ed and Kathy Redmon set up one of about 15 booths at the event, which was held in the auditorium at the museum.
“I’m the geode hunter, and all I do is hunt geodes,” Ed Redmon said. “I make about 10 trips to Keokuk, Iowa, every year, and I have about eight locations I go to where I have permission to hunt. All the places in the Keokuk area are private land, so you must get permission. They know exactly what you’re doing there if you park your car and try to get out on their property. And they’ll be there with a shotgun.”
Redmon said that area of southeastern Iowa and western Illinois is a good place geologically to find geodes because the Mississippi River and its tributaries are carving channels into deposits that are rich in the hollow, round rocks.
“You can tell a hollow geode if it feels light and it rattles when you shake it,” Redmon said. “With other rocks, you can feel that they’re solid and they’re not geodes. My only talent really is I can pick a geode and tell you how big the hollow is. I can tell by lifting because I’ve lifted so many.”
Redmon said it’s tough to sell geodes in Missouri because they’re so common that almost everyone who wants one has one.
“I found out if I open a Keokuk geode, I can’t sell it,” Redmon said.”“No one wants it once it’s open. But if they choose a geode that hasn’t been opened, for some reason it becomes personal. We just started doing shows about five years ago, and I would go to the shows and see what people liked, and there were always big lines at the crackers.”
Redmon said he has more expensive geodes he buys from Mexico that are also unopened, but those are more expensive than the ones he digs up himself.
He also travels to the West Coast, where he hunts geodes and other specimens in Oregon and Southern California.
He said one of the attractions to a show such as Joplin’s is seeing the looks in the eyes of children like Ruthie Humbyrd when they see the inside of a geode that took thousands, if not millions, of years to take shape.
“When you see a kid look at these, and they do the oohs and ahs and they go away with that look in their eye, that’s fun. I get a lot of satisfaction out of that,” Redmon said. “She knew that one was pretty when she opened it up. It’s definitely a joy you don’t get anywhere; I’m definitely blessed.”
Mining made Joplin
Museum director Chris Wiseman said it’s important to remember Joplin’s mining history because if it weren’t for the miners that worked in the area from the mid- to late 1800s until the last mine shut down its pumps in 1970, Joplin would probably not exist, especially as the largest city in the Tri-State Area.
“This was in every way what you would see in the movies in the Old West mining boom town, but here they were digging up lead and zinc,” Wiseman said. “Where you have to find ounces of gold and other precious minerals to make it rich, here you have to move tons of lead and zinc to make money. What we do here is showcase those specimens.”
Wiseman said mining in the Tri-State Mining District stopped in 1970 when the owners of Swalley Mine shut down the pumps that kept the mine from being flooded by groundwater.
Because that is so long ago, people are starting to forget about this area’s history and importance to the nation as a source of vital raw materials.
Wiseman said the Tri-State Mineral Museum is, with the exception of two small displays, made up entirely of mineral specimens dug up from Joplin and the surrounding area. And the collection is huge.
“The Smithsonian Institute has about 10 feet of case display from the Tri-State Mineral District,” Wiseman said. “They’re showing off cabinet specimens of these because of their importance to the whole mining wealth of the country. Our specimens really blow theirs out of the water.”
Wiseman said the Tri-State Gem and Mineral Society, a club associated with the museum, hosts a gem and mineral show every spring and fall.
He said the shows are a good way to get people into the museum and feed a natural fascination everyone has with rocks, minerals and fossils.
Admission is free to the show and to both the Everett J. Ritchey Tri-State Mineral Museum and the Dorothea B. Hoover History Museum during the show.
“I always thought that was because when we were little, we think about how there’s buried treasure out there,” Wiseman said. “When we get older, we learn that pirates didn’t actually bury things in Joplin, but if you still do a little bit of studying, you can go out and stub your toe on something that’s worth money. Because of the fact that the mines are no longer producing, because this stuff is still rare and desirable, you can really stub your toe on a nice little piece of money. There is still treasure out there.”
