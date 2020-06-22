VINITA, Okla. — Ronald Dean Busick, 68, waived his preliminary hearing this morning pursuant to a plea agreement as to his involvement in the Freeman/Bible murders more than 20 years ago. The details of the plea agreement have yet to be worked out.
Appearing with his attorney, Gretchen Mosley, Busick was ordered bound over to the trial division of the Craig County District Court. His arraignment will take place on July 15, at which time prosecutors expect to have hammered out details of the plea agreement.
"I can tell you the defendant has agreed to take a term in the state prison and to cooperate with the government as to providing information," Isaac Shields, the prosecutor in the case, said after the hearing.
He said that information would concern certain aspects of the charges faced by Busick: four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and a single count of arson. As to whether it would involve information about the whereabouts of the girls' remains is yet to be determined.
"He's going to start talking once he enters this plea," Shields said.
Busick is the lone surviving suspect in the murders of Danny and Kathy Freeman, the torching of their home near Welch, Oklahoma, and the abduction and presumed murders of their daughter, Ashley, and her friend Lauria Bible, both 16 at the time, in December 1999. Two other suspects — Warren "Phil" Welch and David Pennington — died without ever having been charged.
The two missing 16-year-old girls' remains have yet to be found despite intriguing leads that have authorities focusing their attention on Picher, Oklahoma, where investigators believe the girls were held captive and sexually abused inside Welch's residence before being slain and their bodies most likely disposed of in some manner nearby.
Lorene Bible, the mother of Lauria Bible, said after the hearing that it was what she expected.
"It's just taking longer than I thought," she said. "I'm just ready for him to talk."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
