Employees of two companies took a break from the typical day at the office to give back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States through outdoor service projects on Friday, the first time volunteers returned since the onset of the pandemic.
Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families of seriously ill children and ill/expectant mothers being treated at local hospitals. The house is located at 3402 S. Jackson Ave. The Ronald McDonald Family Room is located inside Mercy Hospital Joplin and provides families at no cost a place to rest, do laundry, shower and grab a bite to eat.
Annette Thurston, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House, said tasks that needed to be completed but were halted due to the loss of volunteers have been piling up. This marked the first time the house was able to welcome a community group for an outdoor project since last year, she added.
“What has impacted us is that we can’t have our regular volunteers here because of COVID-19, nor can we have the construction companies that normally help us,” she said. “This was like a godsend. Never in my lifetime did I think that they were going to come and take that entire list and start doing it all.”
Friday’s sunny, 70-degree weather brought out two crews of employees from Burns & McDonnell, a Kansas City-based construction engineering firm, and Capital Electric, an electric construction company also based in Kansas City. There were roughly 20 volunteers total.
With company offices in Joplin, Tommy Moore, project manager with Burns & McDonnell, said it’s important to their mission to lend a hand to the local community in which they serve. Ronald McDonald House was contacted by Moore, who was wishing to pursue a service project.
“One of our key components when we go into a community, we want to be part of that community and give back,” Moore said. “We do as much volunteering as we can. We brought Capital Electric out, who does work with us. We reached out, and it was literally a two-minute phone call. ‘Hey, I need a couple of guys. Can you help?’ They asked, 'Where do you want them and when?'”
Other volunteers moved the contents of a storage container in Duquesne to another unit in the south of town. The group’s workday is called “Operation Storage Move.”
Moore said they also planted some outdoor trees and completed landscaping along the flower beds encompassing the house. This is their first time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, which Moore described as a rewarding experience.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “We cleaned one storage out for them and moved it. Now, we’re cleaning up the grounds. It’s a good time. We really want them to call us back and ask for help. There’s already a few employees who are going to come start volunteering regularly.”
Bright and early Friday morning, team members took down the Christmas lights and cleaned the gutters at the Ronald McDonald House. Thurston said it took the volunteers less than an hour to complete the tasks.
“They’ve been able to do all of the things that help us maintain our structure in a safe and secure manner for the families that stay with us,” Thurston said. “This has been fabulous. Today, it’s about getting things done, but it’s also informing every one of these people that Ronald McDonald Houses exist where ever they are.”
By the afternoon, groups were getting their hands dirty with landscaping projects. Shanell Bradshaw, project assistant with Burns & McDonnell, said her sister, Stefani, stayed at the Ronald McDonald House a few nights when her daughter was born four years ago.
“She stayed here a few days with her husband and 3-year-old, and it was the first time in a few weeks that the three of them got to be together,” she said. “They were able to see her on the monitor and check on the baby while she’s over there. My niece is healthy now, and she’s a spitfire.”
Bradshaw said the service project motivated her to get involved more regularly with Ronald McDonald House Charities efforts.
“It’s really awesome, and just hearing the other stories of how people have been impacted, it sounds like a great cause,” she said. “I’m hoping that I can do more outside of work and volunteer on the side.”
