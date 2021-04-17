Since 2014, more than $81,000 has been donated to the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States from both Subaru of America and the Joplin-based Frank Fletcher Subaru.
Thanks to this ongoing and intimate partnership, the local car dealer presented its most recent donation — $20,163 — to Annette Thurston, executive director of the charitable organization, on Thursday. The donation amount is the total from the Subaru 2020 “Share The Love Event,” which takes place each year.
To date, this seven-year partnership has raised $101,859, Thurston said, and 100% of those funds will go directly to the families the organization cares for on a daily basis, either those living inside the 14,000-square-foot house at 3402 S. Jackson Ave. near Freeman Hospital West or the 850-square-foot family room inside Mercy Hospital Joplin.
“They keep our doors open,” Thurston said of the huge importance such charitable donations have and their boost for day-to-day operations. “All of the (money) goes toward those families’ lodging costs” so they can stay there for free.
“If you figure (Frank Fletcher) is giving $20,163, and all we ask a family is $10 a night, that converts to (2,016 nights) that Subaru has helped relieve the financial stress of those families staying with us,” Thurston said.
The Ronald McDonald House provides a “home away from home” for families of seriously ill children — from newborns to 21-year-olds — who are being treated at either one of Joplin’s two regional hospitals. The house offers 10 bedrooms — each with a private bath — and two large family rooms as well as a kitchen, laundry room, chapel and outdoor play area.
“A family’s stay could be a day, or it could be a lot longer — our longest staying family was here for 129 nights,” Thurston said. That family lived in Bentonville, Arkansas, and had they been forced to stay in a local hotel for even half of those days, at $100 a night, their costs would have been well over $6,000 — just for lodging alone. “For families of premature babies, their stay could very easily be that long.”
“For us, the impact of our partnership with Subaru and Frank Fletcher helps Joplin residents understand all the good that Subaru is doing in our community,” she said. “It’s just a great partnership.”
The 2020 “Share the Love Event” was held from Nov. 15, 2020, through Jan. 2. Funds were raised through the sale or lease of new vehicles. Owners purchasing or leasing new Subaru cars and trucks were given the opportunity to select one of four national charities or the local retailer’s hometown charity of choice, which is the Joplin-based Ronald McDonald House of the Four States. Each time a car was sold and the Ronald McDonald House chosen, it received a $250 donation from Subaru of America and an additional $100 donation from Frank Fletcher Subaru.
“A lot of those in the community don’t realize that we do this,” said Brent Lobanoff, executive vice president of Fletcher Auto Group. In fact, over the years, Subaru of America has raised and distributed well over $200 million to charitable organizations across the U.S. “Our motto is: ‘We do the right thing.’”
