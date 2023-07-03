An argument between roommates turned into a standoff with police Saturday morning in Joplin.
Officers responded at 10:50 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a disturbance outside 2124 S. Sergeant Ave. and saw one of the two men involved run back inside the residence as police arrived.
The other man, Donald E. Corbin, 59, told police that he pulled a gun out in self-defense when his roommate, Donald L. Smith II, 40, came at him, but Smith took the gun away and assaulted him, according to Capt. William Davis.
Smith refused to come back out of the residence, and a search warrant was obtained for the residence and a SWAT team was called to the scene, Davis said. The ensuing standoff ended shortly after 2 p.m. when Smith came out and surrendered.
Charges of domestic assault, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest were being sought, but had not been filed as yet Monday afternoon in Jasper County Circuit Court.
