The Joplin Noon Rotary Club announced on Thursday more than $25,000 in cash grants to seven local nonprofit organizations.
Grants were awarded to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Pro Musica, Building Bridges, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, Joplin NALA Read and LifeChoices.
The annual grant presentation was held during the club’s weekly meeting at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin.
“Congratulations to each of our recipients,” said Brad Hodson, outgoing Rotary Club president. “This is the highlight of the Rotary year. It’s what we look forward to all year, the opportunity to invest in some of our great nonprofits in the community.”
Charles Keeter, chairman of the Joplin Rotary Community Fund, said the club raises cash grants through its annual golf tournament, weekly raffles and donations.
“I hope that our recipients realize how much Rotary, the organization as a whole gives back, not only to the community but to the world,” Keeter said.
The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, a local nonprofit that offers medical and dental services to those without insurance, received a $10,000 grant to fund patient care and medications.
“Right now in the realm of COVID-19, we had some grants that we didn’t receive, so it was definitely important for us to receive this funding,” said Stephanie Brady, executive director of the clinic and incoming Rotary president.
Previous grants helped expand the clinic’s dental program, fund women’s health services, flu shots and regularly help with prescriptions and lab work.
“We usually don’t get grant money for labs and prescriptions, which is the difference between life and death for patients,” Brady said. “The club has also helped raise a lot of awareness about what we do and the role we play in the community. We’re very thankful they continue to support us, and we’re glad that they’re working in a lot of ways both locally and internationally to make the world better.”
Building Bridges, formerly Circles Joplin, helps build relationships in the community. Allies, or community members, help participants called leaders find better ways to budget, resolve conflict and gain the skills needed for successful employment. The nonprofit organization received a $3,500 grant that will fund classes.
Ellen Vogt, program coordinator, said the group adds two classes per year, and the grant will fund the 12th class, which begins Aug. 19.
“This will benefit all of the new leaders, which is what we call the participants, who come into the 22-month-long program,” Vogt said. “It will pay for them to be part of Building Bridges and to learn all of those life lessons and work their way out of poverty with the information that we give them. The biggest class we had was 20 families, which includes their children and stops generational poverty.
“It’s amazing to watch,” Vogt said. “We bring in bankers, therapists and community resources that talk and give them lessons like how to better their credit. When you’re in poverty, you’re literally living paycheck to paycheck. And this is not about surviving, it’s about thriving. It’s not a handout, it's a hand beside. We walk your journey with you, and you do all of the work.”
Other grant recipients:
• The Alliance of Southwest Missouri was awarded a $4,257 grant for child care relationship training for 10 families.
• Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri was awarded a $2,500 grant for online literacy curriculum.
• Joplin NALA was awarded $2,500 for a reading program.
• LifeChoices was awarded a $2,000 grant for educational student manuals.
• Pro Musica was awarded a $500 grant for educational events in the Joplin School District.
