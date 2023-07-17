Joplin’s two Rotary clubs recently announced new leaders.
Adam Maggard is the new president of Joplin Daybreak Rotary, and Robert Reaves is the new president of Rotary Club of Joplin.
Maggard is vice president and commercial loan officer for First Community Bank in Joplin. He has been a Rotary member since 2015.
Reaves is executive vice president and chief lending officer at Community Bank & Trust. He has been a member since 2008.
Some of the local projects the two clubs are involved with are the Rotary Sculpture Garden at Mercy Park, Joplin Miracle League, providing scholarships, book donations for area libraries and schools, a third-grade dictionary project, Building Bridges and the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.
