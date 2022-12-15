A Jasper County judge decided after a preliminary hearing Thursday that a Carthage-area man should stand trial on charges that he sexually abused and exploited an underage girl and raped her once she turned 17.
The charges against 43-year-old Johnathin R. Maggard were amended prior to the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court to single counts of second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, as well as two counts of violating a protection order.
After testimony by the girl and an investigator with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, Associate Judge Joseph Hensley ordered Maggard to stand trial on those six counts.
The girl testified that Maggard began touching her inappropriately when she was underage and proceeded to force sexual intercourse on her after she turned 17. She said Maggard threatened to "ruin" her life if she ever told anyone about the abuse.
The girl told the court that sometimes the defendant would record them having sex. Under cross-examination by defense attorney Kelsey Kent, she said she never recorded such encounters herself.
"Did you ever want to have sex with (Maggard)?" Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas asked the girl on redirect examination.
"No," she said.
Detective Richard Corbett told the court that the defendant's computer and cellphone were seized after a family member reported suspected sexual abuse of the girl by the defendant.
He said "a data dump" of the computer turned up two still images and a video of suspected child pornography believed to show Maggard engaged in a sexual assault of the girl. While the face of the adult male in the video is never shown, Maggard is identifiable in some of the still photos retrieved by investigators, Corbett said.
On cross-examination, the detective did acknowledge that he could not rule out the possibility of someone else having used Maggard's computer for nefarious purposes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.