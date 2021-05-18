NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Joplin man has accepted a plea offer sending him to prison for 10 years for sexually abusing a girl in 2018.
Joseph W. Garrett, 42, pleaded guilty Monday in Newton County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree child molestation in a plea agreement calling for the 10-year sentence and dismissing additional counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old and child molestation.
Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea deal and assessed Garrett the agreed-upon length of sentence.
Garrett was accused of sexually abusing a girl in December 2018 when she was 9 years old and again in August 2019 when she was 10. The charges were based on disclosures the girl made during forensic interviews at the Children's Center in Joplin in December 2018 and December 2019.
The charges initially filed against Garrett in 2019 pertaining to the abuse when she was 9 were dismissed in July 2019 when difficulties arose for the state's case.
The charges were refiled in 2020 along with additional counts pertaining to the alleged abuse when she was 10. Those additional counts were reduced to a single additional count of child molestation that was dismissed in the plea deal.
