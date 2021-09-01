NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge has sentenced a 30-year-old defendant to eight years in prison for the sexual assault of a woman three years ago.
Judge Kevin Selby assessed Garrett D. Wencil the prison term at a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court.
Wencil, of rural Neosho, had pleaded guilty April 8 to a count of first-degree sodomy in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of first-degree rape and limiting the prison time he might be assessed to no more than eight years.
Wencil assaulted the woman July 6, 2018, when she came to his home in the company of his brother and he bought alcohol for them. They were drinking together when she became sick, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
She told an investigator with the Newton County Sheriff's Department that she recalled Wencil taking her to a couch in the living room where she fell asleep. She later awoke and he was sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit.
