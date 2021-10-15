MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 49-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand for trial on a charge that he sexually abused a mentally disabled woman.
Curtis W. Briggs, of rural Pierce City, waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse. Associate Judge Matthew Kasper set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on Nov. 9.
Briggs is accused of sexually abusing the woman March 1.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Briggs entered the home of the woman and her boyfriend, who also has a mental disability, and sexually abused the woman.
