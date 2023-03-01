A 54-year-old Jasper County man received suspended sentences and probation Wednesday on drug- and gun-related convictions.
Donald E. Elliott, of rural Reeds, entered an Alford plea in Jasper County Circuit Court to charges of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.
Elliott's plea deal dismissed a related count of manufacturing a controlled substance and called for suspended sentences. Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Elliott five years for the drug conviction and four years on the weapon count with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The convictions pertain to a search warrant served by the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team on Aug. 27, 2019, at Elliott's residence on County Road 65.
The narcotics agents seized 6.9 grams of methamphetamine in a camper on the property and 19 marijuana plants growing behind a shed. A handgun with its serial number removed also was located in workshop at the address.
