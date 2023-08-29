NEOSHO, Mo. — At a sentencing hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court, a judge assessed a 31-year-old defendant 50 years in prison for sexual abuse of a 4-year-old girl.
A jury convicted Johnathan L. Cavitte of one count of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy at a three-day trial in June. Judge John LePage assessed the rural Sarcoxie man 25 years on each count with the statutory rape sentence to run consecutively to one of the sodomy counts and concurrently to the other.
The charges stemmed from disclosures the girl made in 2018 regarding abuse that took place in a residence near Granby. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the girl was able to articulate what had happened to her during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin through the use of anatomical drawings.
Detective Brad Black of the Newton County Sheriff's Department contacted Cavitte at the time to discuss the case but was informed by the defendant that he had obtained an attorney who was advising him to exercise his right to remain silent.
The girl was 8 years old by the time she testified at trial, where the defense tried to call her testimony into question by presenting conflicting evidence of Cavitte's location on one of the dates in question via his Google Maps account. But the defense was unable to offer similarly exculpatory evidence with respect to other days cited in the case.
