A former Joplin businessman was sentenced in federal court today for a series of fraud schemes totaling more than $30 million.
Russell Grundy, 51, whose address is now Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, formerly of Aurora, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to eight years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Grundy to pay $14.85 million in restitution to his victims.
“This white-collar thief maintained his lavish lifestyle by stealing millions of dollars from his clients, partners and lenders to build expensive homes, buy luxurious cars and take numerous vacations,” U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said in a statement. “This theft occurred not once or twice, but repeatedly over several years through a series of fraud schemes. Even after being indicted, while free on bond awaiting trial, he brazenly continued to engage in criminal fraud. Today he is being held accountable for the extensive financial damage his greed wreaked upon his victims.”
On Jan. 30, Grundy pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of making a false statement on a loan application, and one count of money laundering. According to court documents, Grundy’s multiple schemes to defraud financial institutions, a Native American Tribe, and his former clients, potentially totaled more than $30 million and resulted in nearly $15 million in actual losses.
Grundy was the owner of several companies that focused on advanced technologies, ranging from software development to computer security to addressing the software and hardware technological needs of its clientele. Grundy’s companies included Innovative Objects, PILR Technology, Choice Technologies, Wyerless, and Audio Input.
