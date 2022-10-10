Ryan Melton has been named president and chief executive officer of Community Support Services of Missouri.
He will work closely with Jhan Hurn, the outgoing president/CEO, before Hurn retires on Dec. 31, after 27 years of leading CSS.
Melton comes to CSS with more than 16 years of health care and nonprofit leadership experience. Most recently, he served as executive director of development/service excellence for Freeman Health System. He also holds an adjunct professor position at Missouri Southern State University in the health care leadership program.
“I am honored to have been chosen for this special opportunity, and I look forward to working closely with the team of employees and individuals we serve,” Melton said in a statement. “The mission of CSS aligns with my personal passions and values as individuals with disabilities have always held a special place in my life and my heart. I’m looking forward to making sure every member of our community has the opportunity to live a full and meaningful life.”
Melton also served served as the first director of the Circles Program (now called Building Bridges), a collaborative effort between the United Way of Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri to promote financial stability among residents. Before launching Circles, he was the director of sports medicine at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
He graduated from Southwest Baptist University where he received a bachelor’s degree in sports management. He continued his education at William Woods University where he received an Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in entrepreneurial leadership. He was named the Young Professional of the Year in 2016 by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Melton also is the president of the board of directors for God’s Resort and serves as vice chairman for One Joplin. He is an ordained minister.
Hurn has been in his position since 1995 and has seen the agency grow from 50 employees to a staff of more than 300 serving more than 1,500 people in Southwest Missouri
