A major retailer's note that it sees an increase in the number of first-time fireworks users this year holds out a likelihood of more pyrotechnic-related injuries as well.
The nation’s top consumer fireworks retailer, Phantom Fireworks, is calling for the use fireworks products safely and responsibly — especially as sales surge again this year. Phantom Fireworks touts itself as an industry leader supporting fireworks safety measures and encourages customers to learn about products and how to use them safely before usage, especially for the higher number of first-time users.
Bill Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks, said in a news release: “We expect more first-time fireworks users this season and it’s important to remember that fireworks and safety can go hand-in-hand. We encourage all amateur pyros to take the time to understand how to properly use our products.”
While fireworks are integral to the country’s Independence Day celebrations, they ignite thousands of fires a year. Firework users are also encouraged to check their city’s local ordinances on fireworks usage. Joplin’s ordinance only allows fireworks to be discharged from noon to 11 p.m. July 1-5.
Here’s a list of tips from the city of Joplin to follow this Independence Day:
• Fireworks should cool before they are disposed of. To help ensure items are extinguished, remaining fireworks can be sprayed with water or dunked in a bucket of water.
• Follow all the manufacturer’s instructions.
• Keep plenty of distance between the launch site and spectators.
• Clear the area of any trash, wood piles, yard debris, etc.
• Do not use fireworks under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Impairment increases the possibility of misuse and injury to yourself or others.
• Follow your local and state laws regarding the possession and use of fireworks, and use good common sense at all times in handling fireworks. In Joplin, bottle rockets and Chinese lanterns are prohibited.
• Only discharge fireworks in an area that is clear of any obstructions, and has short grass or a noncombustible surface.
• Do not handle duds, as they can discharge several minutes later. Let them stand for 5 minutes and then douse them with water.
• Do not discharge fireworks toward or near people, houses or other structures, flammable or combustible items.
• Always use punks to light the firework. Using lighters or matches may cause the firework to ignite prematurely.
• Be cautious about lighting any fireworks during strong wind conditions.
