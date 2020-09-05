BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Military Avenue was dressed in red, white and blue, and hundreds of residents and visitors stood — some saluted and some held their hands over their hearts — as the remains of a man who left to serve his country more than 80 years ago returned home for the final time.
Hadley Irvin Heavin was 23 when he was killed aboard the battleship USS West Virginia during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
His youngest brothers, Rex Heavin and Charles (Frog) Heavin, now 88 and 92 years old respectively, welcomed their brother home to be buried in the Baxter Springs Cemetery.
“We’re truly blessed to get Hadley back after 79 years,” Frog Heavin said after the burial ceremony on Saturday. “We’ve been hoping for this for a long time and we’ve finally got him back here in Baxter Springs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.