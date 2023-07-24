CARTHAGE, Mo. — Tustin and Jessica Ulrich, along with Ashley and Josh Negron, recently announced the first SalTea Sloth franchise in Carthage, at 2530 Grand Ave., Suite A.
The franchise was purchased from Brad and Misty Winningham, the original owners who established SalTea Sloth in Webb City.
The new Carthage location will offer a range of X Treme teas, shakes and smoothies.
"We are extremely excited to bring the SalTea Sloth experience to Carthage," said Tustin Ulrich. "Our goal is to offer a wide variety of flavorful teas, shakes and smoothies that not only taste amazing but also contribute to a healthier lifestyle. We can't wait to share our passion for wellness with the local community."
The grand opening of SalTea Sloth in Carthage is scheduled for Aug. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.