SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a San Diego man Thursday to 21 years and eight months in prison for shipping large quantities of methamphetamine to traffickers in Southwest Missouri.
U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark ordered at a sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield that Francisco A. Magallon, 37, serve the term without parole for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 31.98 kilograms of meth in Southwest Missouri from Jan. 24 to April 14, 2020.
Magallon, also known as "Pancho," pleaded guilty Feb. 17, 2022, to shipping at least five packages containing several pounds of meth from California to co-conspirator James Mangold, 44, of Mount Vernon.
The conspiracy came to light when investigators intercepted a package April 14, 2020, that Magallon shipped to the address of another co-defendant, Dustin Brenneman, 41, of Mount Vernon, under a fake name. The package contained 6.2 kilograms of meth.
An undercover officer delivered the package to Brenneman's residence and was met at the door by Mangold, who accepted and signed for the parcel using the fake name.
The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the sentencing of Magallon that FedEx records showed Magallon had shipped seven packages to Mangold that weighed a total of 85 pounds over the three-month period in question. He admitted that five of the parcels contained meth, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The investigation involving federal and local law enforcement agencies also intercepted a package Mangold shipped Magallon using a FedEx drop box at a Mount Vernon truck stop. The package intercepted April 3, 2020, contained about $6,000 in cash and was just one of nine packages Magallon admitted that Mangold sent him containing cash payments for the meth shipped to him over that three-month period.
Magallon has several prior felony convictions and was on probation at the time, the U.S. attorney's office said.
Five defendants have now been sentenced in the case, including Brenneman who was assessed five years and six months without parole. Two others, Mangold and John R. Caldwell, 55, of Purdy, have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
