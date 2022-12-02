The house is clean again. My ceramic turkey flock has once more flown to the top of our breakfast room shelves. Though the company of friends and family is physically absent, the house is still cozy with vibrations of warmth and laughter and love.
As I write this, the last of Thanksgiving dressing and gravy leftovers have been eaten, the remnants licked clean from my dish I just put in the sink by Maxi cat, who never misses an opportunity to steal a taste of anything he knows might be forbidden. The turkey is just a few scraps to snack on for lunch, if Jim doesn’t get there first. He already ate the rest of the deviled eggs I was saving for breakfast — though to be fair, I didn’t tell him, as if it would have made a difference. The pumpkin pie is only a memory. I did leave him the last piece, though at the time I didn’t realize he was the one who ate my deviled eggs. There might have been a different outcome if I had.
I imagine I can hear a faint murmur in the ether, swelling to a crescendo of a million voices, all with the same cry, “What do you want for Christmas?” even after the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when the big toys have been bought for the kiddos and husbands have ostensibly bought things for their wives they really want for themselves — think outdoor pizza ovens, drones, comfy weighted blankets, etc.
I speak from experience, once having been given a desired set of tools — drill, jigsaw, etc. — in a nice carrying bag for my birthday. I haven’t seen it since.
My forward-thinking daughter, who faces the dilemma every year of not knowing what to get anybody, does a group text posing the question to family members. We aren’t shy about posting our lists once we think about it a bit. Not that she doesn’t know chocolate mints are going to be on the top of my list with a bottle of Baileys Irish Cream, but she’s endeavoring to give — and perhaps receive — things we would like but won’t buy for ourselves.
My portion of the list might be pretty short this year. We have nearly all the garden tools I need, and more. I have more art supplies than I can use in the rest of my lifetime, though a gift card to Michael’s would be nice when I run out of a paint color or need one more canvas. I do still need new garden clogs. None have appeared under the tree for the last three years they have been on my list, and my ancient Crocs have worn almost barefoot thin, treacherously so.
A chilly, rainy day gave me time to check out what is available online, and I was bemused, amused and somewhat befuddled by what retailers think gardeners want — a pair of ceramic chickens in garden boots? Honestly? My opinion is still out on Famoy “claw gloves” — the fingers fitted with what look like cat’s claws for weeding and digging by hand. The claws are removable, and they would be lost after one day of my weeding, never to be seen again.
A folding garden seat could be useful. A wheelbarrow tray called a BurroBuddy attaches to a wheelbarrow to handle and hold rakes, shovels, small tools and other necessaries. There’s even a waterproof compartment for chocolate bars — well, maybe chocolate wasn’t specified, but whatever — a and cup holder. It isn’t mentioned what happens when the wheelbarrow load needs dumped. Elegant chicken wire cloches to protect cabbages are a good idea for gardeners with a rabbit problem but are pricey at $20 each from Gardener’s Supply, and with height extenders another $22.50. Each. Unless one lives in an English manor with a full-time gardener where looks are important and money is no object, I’d skip those.
A few eminently practical items got my interest, like “Farmer’s Defense sleeves,” like tights for the arms; made with a material that protects from thorns, itchy plants and bug bites. A professional plantsman friend highly recommends them as comfortable even in summer heat. Those will go on my list along with a stocking — or even better, a new garden trug — stuffed with a roll of garden twine; nitrile gloves; a bar of gardener’s soap; cuticle salve; a garden apron with a pocket for a cellphone as well as tools; a practical rain gauge with measurements; a dozen cloth bandanas (sweatbands or for carrying things); and a couple of new pairs of sharp Chinese scissors because I’ve lost mine. A bar or three of mood-enhancing Ghirardelli’s would always be welcome under the tree. I would love 20 feet or so of low wire fencing sections I use for propping up floppy plants; mine have all gotten rusty and broken.
For the gardening-obsessed, garden tools are always thrilling to unwrap on Christmas morning, as long as one sticks to useful, strong and practical and skips “cool for the gardener who has everything” gimmicks. Kneeling pads, a hori-hori garden digger, good quality loppers, a hand pick and a hand-forged, lifetime-guaranteed steel hand-held garden sickle or trowel are essential. A gift for a gardener they can actually use is not the time for penny-pinching. A well-made tool will last for years, and the recipient will thank the giver with every use. Fun, “luxury” gifts might include a wind spinner, rain chain, iron “bottle tree,” a couple of bird-friendly wooden birdhouses (no cutesy recycled teapots or ceramic outhouses), a gazing globe with stand, a birdbath or an autographed copy of Margaret Roach’s “A Way to Garden,” one of my favorites.
I looked, without success, for an apron with tool pockets that can also be folded up to make a pouch for gathered produce, rocks and other stuff I can’t easily carry — I have a gathering apron, but it has no tool pockets and isn’t very useful — and a cloth garden hat that can be flipped to use as a carrying bucket, with handles. I may need to put my sewing machine to work.
Meanwhile, I’ll be sending a link to garden clogs I’m eyeing to each of my loving family members and, to cover all bases, Santa Claus. I’ve been a good girl, mostly, so I’m crossing my fingers they might happen this year.
I’ll even make deviled eggs for “Santa” in lieu of cookies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.