“I believe in fireflies, fairies and other miracles.”
— S. Parrill
Suddenly, it’s July. I’m immensely grateful for this week’s cool front, bringing a brief respite from summer’s brutal heat, though I would have been happier had we been blessed with more than five minutes of rain as those beautiful storm clouds tracked north and east of us.
Still, it’s a pleasure to relax on balmy evenings, gently rocking on the front porch swing with a cool glass of lemonade, watching the slow unwinding of a summer’s day in lengthening shadows as the glow of the setting sun burnishes trees with gold. Drowsy murmurs of birds settling for the night are punctuated by who-cooks-for-you calls of a barred owl as fireflies spark in treetops to greet stars blinking on, one by one, against darkening skies.
It’s not quite yet Independence Day, but as darkness falls, occasional whistles, hisses and explosions of skyrockets and Roman candles shatter the peace, showering the night with glowing splashes of color, counterpointed with sharp reports of firecrackers. While I still love to watch pyrotechnics, I do wish our corner of the world would catch up with silent fireworks. But I suppose America’s love for celebrating by blowing things up with a lot of smoke and noise isn’t going away any time soon.
Meanwhile, in the woods and across lawns and fields, nature is staging her own fireworks show with the magic of fireflies twinkling through garden beds to the tallest treetops, seemingly thousands more this summer than in recent years. Our mild winter and wet spring were likely catalysts; the damper the soil, the more slugs, pill bugs, worms and snails for predatory firefly larvae to eat. Living in the soil for one to two years, they emerge as adults in early to mid June, when they take to the night skies to mate and lay eggs for the next generation.
Fireflies (also known as lightning bugs), are actually neither flies nor bugs, but beetles, nocturnal members of the Lampyridae family with hard wing cases that lift like the doors of a Lamborghini to expose membranous wings. Their glow is triggered by a chemical reaction between luciferin, an organic compound in their abdomens, and air, with the flow regulated by the firefly in a pulsating pattern through its abdomen.
Trolling males flash their mating “catcalls” and if a receptive female on the ground is suitably impressed, she’ll flash a single light to follow a male’s pattern. Other flashes warn predators that they taste really bad due to lucibufagins, a defensive steroid in their blood (except to frogs, which apparently have no discerning palate and will gorge on fireflies until they have their own inner glow). Some predatory females play deadly games, falsifying flashes of other species to lure those males and then eat them.
Firefly mating can be a risky business.
In recent years, fireflies have been disappearing in urban and farm areas due to habitat destruction and overuse of soil and lawn chemicals. When I first moved here, fireflies were in abundance in the woods until we cleared invasive honeysuckle and euonymous, leaving the soil nearly barren of low vegetation. There were few fireflies that summer. It was several years before they came back in much abundance to once again thrill and delight my inner child. We do what we can to keep their magic alive at Chaos.
Speaking of beetles, I took watermelon rinds out for our resident box turtles and found the previous day’s offerings completely smothered in American carrion beetles (Necrophila americana). I had never before seen one in life, and had no idea they were here, let alone in such numbers in one place — at least 50 or more. About the size of a bumble bee, which a carrion beetle resembles in flight (possibly as mimicry camouflage), one generation is born each year, with adults overwintering and mating in spring.
Vital to nature’s cleanup crew, carrion beetles start life as eggs laid on a small deceased animal or bird where larvae, resembling very large and very fast black pill bugs, hatch and feed for 10-12 weeks until pupating underground to maturity in late summer. I don’t know what or where their first meal was, and quite frankly, I’m not sure I want to. I’ll spare gruesome details of their diet, but in addition to dead things, adults eat fly larvae, fungi, fermenting tree sap, overripe tomatoes and decaying fruit — hence their taste for watermelon rinds.
The beetles scattered and hid when I came close but, as I apparently wasn’t recognized as a threat, came stampeding back to their feast like bikers to a beer fest, too busy eating to be bothered by my picture taking. They do have effective defenses if necessary, however. These skunks of the beetle world secrete and spray a strong, smelly odor to ward off potential predators. I really do not want to make them mad.
They are as welcome as the fireflies in our garden and now that I know to expect them, they won’t startle me next time. I’ll bring more watermelon rinds. Maybe they’ll let the turtles have a share.
