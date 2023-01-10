Southwest Missouri is a battle zone. So says one weather model, in an attempt to explain our wild and crazy temperature swings, with La Nina in the Pacific (for the third year, which almost never happens). La Nina happens when Pacific winds cause cold surface water to reach the West Coast, affecting jet streams. It’s a tangled web of meteorological terms doing little to explain, in layman’s terms, why January is so warm this year. Weather models of the past are pretty much useless anyway as climate conditions and melting ice caps have the ocean — which drives our weather — an unstable mess.
As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports with its maps of how they think our weather should unfold: “Remember, these maps are based on past La Nina events alone and do not take into account other phenomena, which can work with or against a La Nina pattern and impact our weather.”
They can’t predict it either, in other words.
La Nina may last through March and return to a neutral state, or return to El Nino, which is the opposite, pushing warm air to the coast. Or maybe not. Whatever. Our little corner of the world, however, is by some reports considered a battleground between warm and cold air masses but nobody can really agree on anything. Sounds a lot like the political climate, which seems to also be driven by unstable hot and cold air masses.
La Nina, nevertheless, has opened a window of balmy days to get some late winter chores done without layers of clothing and gloves. Bluebird houses must be cleaned and ready, with a bar of Ivory soap rubbed into the inside roofs to prevent invading wasps — scouts will soon be checking out summer residencies. While I’m at it, I’ll clean out and repair other bird houses now to ready them for occupancy, so it won’t be another chore for spring when busy begins.
The usual dead-fall of wind-pruned branches litters the woods, and it’s good exercise for my holiday-stuffed waistline to spend a few hours picking them up. Since our December solstice fire was a nonevent due to snow, I’ll add them to the pile for a bonfire on Candlemas, aka Imbolc, or St. Brigid’s Day (Feb. 2, the halfway point between winter solstice and spring equinox) to celebrate Brigid, Celtic fire and fertility goddess, and welcome spring.
Green honeysuckle and catbrier sprouts, invisible among summer foliage, are now easily found and dug. I’ll leave old, frost-burnt leaves of hellebores for a few more weeks to help protect crowns should we get another bomb cyclone. And just what is that, exactly? NOAA — again — says it is a “bombogenesis, a fast-developing storm that occurs when atmospheric pressure drops at least 24 millibars over a 24-hour period.” I’m not deciphering a millibar, it only leads into a physics black hole; let’s just say it’s a measuring unit and leave it at that, though it doesn’t appear likely.
Days are still short, however, nights long and chilly, a few rainy days coming, and my usual midwinter book pile awaits.
I was thrilled to see a new edition of one of my old favorite classics come back to delight another generation of children: “Wind in the Willows” (Kenneth Grahame, 1908). Many an hour was spent on my window seat with Mole, Rat, Otter and Badger, following their adventures along the riverbank and chortling at the skirmishes of irresponsible Toad (of Toad Hall) with his ”borrowed” bright red motorcar going “poop-poop-poop” down the road until he drove it into a pond and got arrested.
Grahame wrote of his timeless tale: “The Wind in the Willows is a book for those who keep the spirit of youth alive in them; of life, sunshine, running water, woodlands, dusty roads, winter firesides.” I’ll be rereading my vintage 1939 copy, with a cup of marshmallow-topped hot chocolate as I did when I was 10 years old, sitting by the window and remembering the words of Mole: “All this he saw, for one moment breathless and intense, vivid on the morning sky; and still, as he looked, he lived; and still, as he lived, he wondered.”
Other books call for other drinks. ”Settled in the Wild” (Susan Hand Shetterly, 2010) narrates tales of a small town and the woods around it, and the human and wild companions. Her prose is thought-provoking, haunting and entertaining all at once. Author Richard Louv, in review, says it “reminds us that we are not alone, at least not yet.” It goes with a cup of herbal tea and a maybe a bit or a pound of dark chocolate.
Thoroughly entertaining and informative — a veritable dictionary of garden phrases and words — is “Ladybugs, Tiger lilies and Wildflowers” (Robert Hendrickson, 1993). Sprinkled liberally with garden history, mythology, poetry, humor and quotes, from fascinating truths behind plants to how some acquired their shady reputations, it’s a fun book for anyone, gardener or not, to read. A quote repeated from Luther Burbank, when asked about one of his experiments by an obnoxious neighbor: “I’m trying to cross an eggplant with a milkweed.” And what do you expect to get from that?” was the query. “Custard pie”, replied Burbank. This book should definitely be imbibed with a tall, cold glass of pineapple and rum.
More practical and one I’m going to read cover to cover, is “Container Gardening” (Alan Toogood, 1991) to give me ideas for the deck-growing, easy-to-water containers I’ll be concentrating on this summer in case another hot La Nina drought keeps me close to the house. I’ll want a cup or two of coffee, which will get forgotten and cold while I’m busy potting things.
“Sisters of the Earth, Women’s Prose and Poetry about Nature” (Edited by Lorraine Anderson, 1991) needs a quiet evening with a glass of wine to sip while we revere the feminine image of Earth as Mother and know nature as a part of our lives we can use to help heal our endangered planet. There will be tears. To quote poet/author Susan Griffin (“Women in Nature” — another one to read) “This earth is my sister. ... And I do not forget, what she is to me, what I am to her.”
No matter what the weather does.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.