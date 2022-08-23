Playing the late-summer waiting game with me is a plant commonly known as the queen of the night cactus. Given to me as a cutting by a friend (who mistook it for a fern), I potted and kept it on our covered back porch through winter, where it doubled in size, and shot out a long stem with aerial roots that, in its native tropics, would attach to a tree where it could climb to an impressive height of 10-15 feet. I once met one that filled an entire end and ceiling of a greenhouse. Decades old, it was rooted in the dirt floor and covered with dozens of flower buds. I didn’t get to see it in bloom, but I coveted that plant (and its greenhouse) for many years.
Now in its third year, in a slightly larger and heavier container (its first pot fell over from the weight of that tall stem). I had high expectations for her highness and come early June was absolutely thrilled when a bud popped out and with agonizing slowness swelled to about the size of a quarter — until July’s scorching solar inferno burned it right off.
So much for that, I thought. But about a month later, tiny buds popped up all over the wide stems and to my quivering delight, I counted nine — again, sadly, chickens before they hatched. Though I took care to shield them from the broiling sun, one by one they burnt red and were gone, save one, which had been hidden among leaves. I fully expected when I made morning plant inspection rounds to find that one gone, too, but it has hung in there. With cooler temperatures, the stem elongated, turned up and the bud is fat and expectant.
Our queen is one of the most well known of orchid cacti. Native to Central and South America, it is an epiphyte (tree climber), scrambling up trees and sprawling among branches in its jungle habitat. Like many cacti, it does not have true leaves but instead has flat, leaf-like, scalloped, nearly spine-free stems (justifiably resembling the fern my friend thought it was) up to 16 inches long coming off a woody base and long, climbing primary stems. The exquisite, many-petaled, white, night-blooming flowers, up to 6 inches across and gloriously fragrant, open with moonrise and wither with the first rays of dawn. There can be a dozen or more on one plant, depending on age and size, beginning in May and continuing through October. Pollinated by bats (in their native tropics) or large moths, the purplish-red fruits are about six inches long and reported to be deliciously edible. Infrequently found in garden centers, queens are often acquired (as I did) as pass-along cuttings from friends.
Ridiculously easy to grow, my queen of the night cutting rooted readily in water and was transplanted to a smallish pot with a mix of potting soil and perlite. Cactus soil is ideal, but for lack of that I improvised for its first year. They prefer being crowded in a pot with quick drainage, disliking constantly wet soil. As tropicals, queens must be brought indoors for winter into temperatures around 50-60 degrees with plenty of good light, so our coolish porch was perfect beside closely related Thanksgiving and Easter schlumbergera cacti.
Rather ungainly as a potted plant, this epiphyllum can sprawl or climb and take up a lot of real estate as an indoor resident. I’ll try supporting (and corralling) it with a modified tomato cage for winter. In summer, they like protection from midday sun — this summer’s spot on our deck was a bit too exposed in the 100-degree heat. A light feeding of houseplant fertilizer aids blooming, but with my CRSS — can’t remember stuff syndrome — I kept forgetting. It appears to have forgiven me so far, as upon recent inspection, I found six tiny new flower buds.
A close companion also summering on the deck is another night-blooming orchid cactus, cousin of the queen, hailing from the same tropical neighborhood — Selenicereus (formerly hylocereus) undatus, called pitaya or dragon fruit. Also known as Honolulu queen, its fragrant flowers may be white or red (variety unknown, it needs to be a year or two older to bloom).
Like queen of the night, the flowers are nightly ephemeral. Its scalloped stems are thinner, either flat or with three ribs, a bit more bristly, and can be up to 3 feet long. It is suited to a sturdy raised pot where its branches can drape gracefully. Colorful, spiky red (or yellow, depending on variety) fruits are grown worldwide commercially and can sometimes be found in Asian markets. The flesh is said to be crunchy and sweet, like a kiwi, and should be scooped out and eaten with a spoon.
According to Asian legend, a dragon fruit is the last thing to come out of a fire-breathing dragon’s mouth. The flame comes from the base of the tail, called “jaina,” meaning “the sweetest tasting.” Now I’m curious: I’ll have to go dragon fruit shopping.
Another related epiphyllum, discovered this spring in the same Arkansas nursery where I found my dragon fruit, was merely labeled Easter cactus (though not schlumbergera). Having the same characteristics as the queen, with longer, more pointed stems, it was perhaps Epiphyllum discocactus or a hybrid. It should, I hope, have red flowers. It may be a year or two before I find out, but I have patience.
Except with HRH. Bloom, already!
If nothing disastrous befalls it, such as a curious deer or rambunctious raccoon, the bud should be open sometime this week, glowing under the dark of the moon, with maybe a few meteors from August’s Perseid shower as a bonus. I’ll be ready with a midnight toast to celebrate.
There’ll be a sticky note on my computer screen to remind me to look before I go to bed because — what was that acronym again, oh yes, CRSS.
