Finally! It’s August already. The summer of 2023 is nearly in the books and the first tomato is only now ripe on my potted experimental Celebrity tomato plant, at least two or three weeks later than “normal” in this season’s gone-insane-weather-has-lost-its-mind 21st-century third decade.
Plants “normally” — there’s that word again — blooming in mid-August to September, such as Anemone robustissima Honorine Jobert, have offered pink goodness to bees and butterflies for a week now, with fall-blooming goldenrod already nearly at its peak a month early. Even our August-blooming crape myrtles upped their game, blooming in July this season along with every other one in the area. Other plants bloomed early, really late or not at all. Or didn’t even come up.
What is normal going to be, anyway, going forward? Can’t call it “the new normal” yet; we haven’t had it long enough — a couple of crazy years aren’t enough to establish a precedent — to have settled down to anything resembling an established pattern.
I’m calling my tomato plant a qualified success — I did get some tomatoes. The dill planted at its feet, not so much. As the tomato grew, the dill was shaded out completely. In the garden, dill might have been a good idea, but because I wanted my potted tomato shaded from the intense midday sun of summer’s hottest months under the umbrella of our big black walnut, there was too little sun there.
As it is, even that shade isn’t quite enough for my tomato plant to combat intense heat. Blooming and fruit production slowed considerably as the thermometer climbed, with the plant wilting alarmingly by midday (like me). A good drink helps if it is dry, as iced tea does me, though as with many plants, leaves often droop to prevent evaporation as much as possible, perking up by sundown. In this heat, garden-planted tomatoes should be watered deeply at ground level to prevent water evaporating before it gets to the roots.
What do tomatoes really need to be successful, anyway? Of all our favorite things to grow for summer goodness, tomatoes seem to present the most challenges and are surrounded by so much conflicting and dizzying advice it’s about like trying to pick a political candidate and getting it right. Choosing the right tips and sorting the secrets is mind-muddling. We all know about waiting until the first of May when the ground is warm and temperatures are above 50 degrees, don’t we? Is that right or is it a myth? A professional grower once told me that starting them too early is like trying to run with your legs crossed — tops grow fast in sunshine while the roots are slowing them down in cold soil. But what about volunteer tomatoes sprouting up after overwintering that survive near-freezing temperatures and start off just fine? Perverse as it seems, transplanted, they could be as successful as seed-started or nursery-grown ones, given good care. But those very early plants may be subject to early blight from low temperatures and early morning dew, and though looking healthy at the start may need to be tossed by mid-May.
In August, our choices are all growing well, but why is one tomato getting 12 feet tall and one only 4 feet? Careful reading of labels might have told that story. Tomatoes are not all created equal. Today’s new hybrids are generations away from our grandparents’ Big Boys and older heirloom varieties, most of which are all nondeterminate, meaning they will just keep growing, necessitating a ladder to pick those tantalizing red fruits hanging 2 feet over the garage roof before squirrels and raccoons get there first. Judicious pruning will keep those Jack-in-the-Beanstalk ambitions under control and within reach.
Determinate (meaning growth stops at a predetermined height) vines need not be pruned, except to remove suckers (not a term applying to people who insist on growing their own instead of buying them at a farmers market like a sensible person but rather referring to branches arising from main stems at leaf nodes). Growers disagree about removing them, either saying that suckers sap strength of the plant and removing them will result in larger fruit, or not doing so may result in a bit smaller fruit overall, but as determinate vines tend to produce most of their fruit all at once, keeping the suckers may extend the season on those varieties. My Celebrity is labeled semi-determinate. Whatever. No matter what type, all need tomato cages or stakes to hold them upright or at least off the ground so box turtles and bug-ish critters can’t eat fruits from bottoms up.
Balanced tomato fertilizer is essential for fruit production, when planting and again as fruit begins to set. There are as many thoughts about how to grow perfect tomatoes as there are gardeners, some having been in practice so long they have achieved mythic status, such as burying an egg under each plant (providing calcium to prevent blossom end rot); Dusting with cinnamon; spraying with powdered milk, baking soda or peroxide dissolved in water to prevent fungus diseases; Epsom salt sprayed late in the growing season to increase growth and aid in production; and adding chopped banana skins to mulch for potassium and eggshells for more calcium.
“Are coffee grounds good for tomatoes?” Yes, in moderation, as a light mulch (not more than ½ inch deep) to retain moisture and provide some fertilizer. Containing nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium as well as essential micronutrients, coffee grounds also help with prevention of diseases. But like anything, excess has issues — phytotoxic properties of coffee can have an adverse effect on tomatoes, so it shouldn’t be a daily practice. Once a week is enough to add a bit more. Compost the rest for use when amending soil in spring.
More frantic questions this week:
• Why are leaves on my tomatoes curling? The short answer right now is likely heat and drought, though a virus (among other things) can also do it. Remove spotted or withered leaves promptly to prevent impending spread of viruses or fungi.
• Why is the skin splitting on my tomatoes? Too much water (or rain) can cause fruit ripening on the vine to swell and split or crack at the stem. Picking early to let them ripen on a windowsill for a few days will prevent that, and as a bonus stop thieving critters and robins from pecking holes in them. Flavors are also usually better when picked a bit underripe (at the just-past pink stage) and finished indoors. Often a dead-ripe-on-the-vine tomato tastes flat and isn’t as juicy, even a little bitter. Solid green ones accidentally broken off will never ripen — fry those up for dinner.
• Why are the flowers falling off? It’s too hot and the plant can’t support all the tomatoes it could produce, so it sheds some, but as long as nature provides the magic of sunshine, rain and bumble bees, there will be tomatoes.
And if not in our own gardens, there is always the farmers market.
