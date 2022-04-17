Nearly every day during my years of being Dad's caretaker, he’d tell me how glad he was to be in his own home, to work in the yard and visit with neighbors. Some of this repetition was from dementia, but mostly it was because he was truly happy.
Early one spring, Mother Nature, as she does every year, played havoc on Dad's early blooming lily plants. When they popped up, only to be frozen a few days later, he worried about it for weeks, grumbling his only flowers had died. Eventually I planted more than 50 pansies for him to enjoy, but the lilies continued to be his favorite flower.
He had called me at work on the Monday before Easter, excited with the news the lilies had come back to life. He said he was going to pick me some to take back to the office. Sure enough, they had bloomed, and he picked them. We had our regular nutritious lunch — cheeseburger, fries and a chocolate shake — and I went back to the office with Easter lilies in a nice vase.
On Wednesday of the same week, he called, irritated that I hadn't retrieved the flowers he had picked for me Monday and wanting to know when I was coming. I knew his one-track mind would always prevail over mine, so I apologized and said I would get them at lunch.
With a different vase and a different batch of flowers, I took the lilies back to the office to add to the ones sitting on my desk that were about ready to be pitched anyway.
Late in the afternoon the next day, Dad called to say he was disappointed I hadn't come by to get the lilies he had picked for me Wednesday. I was amazed these four lily plants were producing so many blooms, but I reassured him I'd be by to get them at lunchtime. He must have run out of vases because this time the lilies were in a homemade contraption.
Inside of a galvanized bucket was a clay pot full of rocks, and inside of it was a plastic jug holding the flowers and water, duct-taped securely in place. In between the flowerpot and bucket were sponges, wet with water, and a plastic cold compact. This one was the best of them all.
I never tired of Dad's antics or contraptions. I loved every minute of it. When his engineering mind kicked into gear, I was reminded of how ingenious he really was.
Trying to get ahead of the game on this flower exchange, I called Dad on Good Friday and asked if any lilies were ready to be picked.
"Do you really think lilies will grow after being damaged by that frost?" he said. "You must have lost your mind."
Lilies, among many other things, remind me of Dad and how much he blessed my life. Hope you had a happy Easter; count your blessings and enjoy the lilies.
