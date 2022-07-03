When the summer heat cranked up, it wasn’t unusual to find Dad turning the air conditioner off in his home. If it was running full blast, he worried it was money out of his pocket, so he’d choose to sit in a sauna.
Luckily, his house never had time to really heat up because I stopped by several times a day. Eventually I put duct tape across the thermostat with a note which read, “don’t touch.” Instead of worrying about the air conditioner running, he’d worry about the duct tape.
Besides leaving him notes to stay inside when the heat made it dangerous to do yardwork, the only way to make sure he wasn’t overdoing it was to make more stops by his house. When his body would become overheated, his mind could no longer tell him it was time to cool off. My job was to help Dad celebrate his freedom while protecting him from exercising his rights to the point of being dangerous.
Fourth of July is a day to celebrate our freedom. We have the right to choose how we live, how we act and who we become. Thank goodness our military care enough for our freedom; they will sacrifice their lives to protect it. The least we can do is protect others, whether it’s from the heat of the day or from monsters under the bed. For some, their freedom is dependent on our actions.
The news recently has been full of reminders on taking precautions with the intense heat of the summer, which is a good thing, as sometimes reminders will save lives. My concern is society is trying to come up with a solution to help parents who forget that their kid is in the back seat. How is that even possible?
Does advice to leave your cellphone in the back as a reminder your kid is there too suggest we care more about our belongings than we do our children? How do people forget their kid?
How can people leave their children or pets in a vehicle for several hours when it’s obviously uncomfortable to be inside without the air on for just minutes? Have we really become a society so self-absorbed we don’t have time to take care of those who can’t care for themselves? It’s a really sad sign of the times if people have to be told to remember their kid is in the car with them. I realize this sounds harsh, but I just can’t wrap my mind around how often this is happening. What is happening to our values as to what should be top priorities in our daily lives?
Thank you to our military, who protect us, without being reminded. Thank you to those who give of themselves selflessly to care for another.
Now let’s all do our part to protect those who can’t protect themselves.
Happy Fourth of July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.