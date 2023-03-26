If you save $3 on Monday and each day after, you save twice as much as you saved the day before, how much would you save by Friday?
This is why I didn’t become an accountant.
I don’t miss going to school, although I still have nightmares I’ve misplaced my schedule, can’t find my locker or remember the combination. The school years with my girls seemed to be a struggle, although in reality, I worried more than was necessary as they didn’t need my help as I caused more confusion.
My girls had their different sets of struggles in school — the oldest with math, telling time and pronouncing the letter "r." As strange as it was listening to words like "car" which came out to be "caa" her cousin sounded exactly the same way and now one of the grandkids has developed this family accent. Eventually she grew out of it but then started stuttering. I'm sure it wasn't the proper way to make her stop but I told her if it was going to take longer than 2 minutes to get out one sentence, I wasn't going to listen. Luckily, she stopped, hopefully it didn’t scar her for life.
While the oldest embraced being pushed, the younger one rebelled. The oldest spent summer months doing workbooks and flash cards while the youngest tried her hardest to forget everything she learned the year prior. When the oldest locked herself in the bathroom to study because we were too loud, I contacted the school counselor. I was told, in no short order, she wasn’t the one who had the issue and was given a lesson in providing a quiet habitat. She graduated second in her class, and after eight years of college, she became a veterinarian. I can't take any of the credit, as at times, I wondered if she was raising me instead of me raising her.
Five years later when the second one started high school — afraid I had pushed the oldest too hard — I tried a different approach. I'm not sure where I was going with this new strategy — with her social skills overshadowing studying — we spent a great deal of time throwing assignments together at the last minute, and in drastic circumstances I'm guilty of even writing several of her papers. I always got the grade from the teacher, but not from myself. This method of "helping" definitely wasn't good or right. She graduated, received her bachelor’s degree and has a career as a paralegal, no thanks to me.
Parenting — during those school-age years — was frustrating, rewarding, and sometimes scary, but always full of happy days which made wonderful memories. Thank goodness I don’t have to help the grandkids with schoolwork as I’m struggling just trying to remember how to spell words I use every day.
Enjoy the school year. Before you know it, they will have graduated and flown the coop, and you’re an empty nester wishing you still had homework.
